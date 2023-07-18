Hope You Like Gordon Ramsay, Because Fox’s Fall TV Schedule Has A Lot Of Him On The Menu

As the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes push on, TV networks are having to become creative when it comes to plotting out their programming for the coming months. The 2023 TV schedule is going to look a lot different come this autumn, especially since much of it's going to be populated by reality-based shows. While fans are sure to miss scripted series, one thing they can look forward to is more of famed celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay. That's because it's looking like Fox is going to highlight him considerably.

The network released its fall schedule for the 2023-24 broadcast season, which will consist of unscripted and animated series. Amid that, one of the main points of interest is that 56-year-old restaurateur will be coming back, and he's serving up a full platter of content for food show lovers. Both Kitchen Nightmares and Hell’s Kitchen will be airing this fall, and Next Level Chef is set to premiere during midseason 2024. Needless to say, Ramsay devotees are going to be eating good (figuratively) over the next few months.

Gordon Ramsay's domination on Fox begins on Monday, September 25 at 8 p.m. ET with Kitchen Nightmares. The series premiered on Fox in 2007 and ran for seven seasons, until Ramsay shut it down in 2014. The series saw the chef going to different failing restaurants and spending a week trying to turn them into successful businesses. Back in May, the network announced that the series would return, and the prospect of watching the star's further exploits is both exciting and a bit nerve-wracking.

Hell’s Kitchen will jump back into the fray this fall for Season 22 beginning on Thursday, September 28 at 8 p.m. ET. The iconic and eventful competition cooking show made its debut in 2005, and it's still going strong as you can see. the show sees two teams of chefs trying to compete for the job as head chef at a restaurant while working in the kitchen of a restaurant inside a TV studio. Eliminations are made each week until there's just one left standing. The upcoming season, which will be subtitled The American Dream, will focus on unique U.S.-centric stories, as contestants are once again pushed to their limits.

The fall schedule certainly marks a continuation of Gordon Ramsay’s reign on Fox, which started with Hell’s Kitchen. Other current shows of Ramsay’s include MasterChef, MasterChef Junior, Next Level Chef, and Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars. He also has a number of other shows -- some airing in the U.S. and additional ones across the pond. The chef is a busy man and, with this new lineup, it's clear that he's not slowing down anytime soon.

You won't want to miss it when the chef makes his Fox return beginning on September 25! For right now, be aware that both Hell’s Kitchen and Kitchen Nightmares are streaming for free on Tubi, so there will be time to catch up and prepare for the new seasons.