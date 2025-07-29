'To Be Honest': The Voice Of Galactus Shared His Thoughts On His $80 Popcorn Bucket, And I Love That He Didn't Hold Back

When it come to popcorn buckets, the titles on 2025 movie schedule have contributed to quite the competitive landscape. However, if we’re going by size (and price) Galactus, the Devourer of Worlds, cannot be beat. Even before The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ opening weekend saw Marvel dominate the box office yet again, this subject came up quite a bit. Perhaps the greatest feedback on the matter, however, comes from the actor who plays cosmic being, First Steps cast member Ralph Ineson.

Sitting down with our sibling site GamesRadar, along with co-star/herald Julia Garner, Ineson chatted about the latest Marvel movie, and its whopper of a collectable. I loved that the result, which can be seen below, was what bit of comedic gold that has to be seen to believed:

Intergalactic beings with mythic powers and unquenchable hunger…they’re just like us! The discourse around paraphernalia produced to market blockbusters certainly has changed in light of The Fantastic Four’s popcorn buckets. Galactus is quite possibly the biggest, and most expensive piece we’ve seen hit the market - and that does pose the question of whether another picture will try to outdo those benchmarks, and is its name Avatar: Fire and Ash?

Disney Plus + Hulu Bundle: From $10.99 A Month

You don't need to be a gigantic world eating entity to enjoy the Disney+/Hulu Bundle...but you do need to be a subscriber. For a little as $10.99 a month ($19.99 a month, ad-free), you can actually watch all of the previous 20th Century Studios adaptations of The Fantastic Four! Plus, with both halves of this power couple in play, you can also enjoy pretty much everything from the worlds of Star Wars, Disney, and ABC. Pretty fantastic, huh?

It’s also kind of adorable to hear Ralph Ineson’s oaken voice repeatedly point out how he wishes that the actual item on shelves had his likeness depicted. Which is something I think we’d all be questioning, if we were playing a character worthy of such treatment.

$80 is still a pretty big price tag for something you may or may not display on your shelf after the movie. Julia Garner's disbelief in the economic side of things could sum up a lot of people's feelings on this matter, especially Ineson himself.

In another touch of relatability, the frequent Robert Eggers collaborator shared these thoughts on his mammoth movie memento - starting with who he thought would be the prime demographic for such a purchase:

Only rich people, obviously. …Yeah, that feels really strange, to be honest. I'm not going to lie, it's odd.

You really have to wonder if the Ralph Ineson/Nicholas Hoult text thread about who the bigger comic movie villain is has been stoked up again, in light of this knowledge. Not to take sides or anything, but it’d be another point in Mr. Ineson’s corner, thanks to the fact that at the time of this writing there is no Lex Luthor/LuthorCorp popcorn bucket to speak of.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Perhaps that can be addressed in a potential sequel, with The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ hypothetical follow-up giving that theoretical DC flick some competition in the near future. For now, the MCU’s Phase 6 kickoff is soaring high in theaters everywhere, while other Marvel films can be streamed with a Disney+ subscription. However, fans may need to go on a bit of a hunt if you’re trying to grab one of those Galactus popcorn buckets. Apparently even devourers of worlds can be stymied by the magic words, “While Supplies Last.”