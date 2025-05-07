CBS' 2025-2026 Primetime TV Schedule Confirms Yellowstone Spinoff And First All-NCIS Night, But I'm More Shocked By That Taylor Sheridan And Blake Shelton Team-Up

The 2025 TV schedule just got real interesting as CBS announced its primetime lineup for the ‘25-’26 season. After renewing nine shows at once , along with bringing a bunch of others back, CBS is also introducing some new projects, like Kayce’s Yellowstone spinoff and singing competition produced by Taylor Sheridan and starring Blake Shelton. Plus, we’re getting some exciting schedule changes, like a full night devoted to NCIS. So, let's break it all down.

CBS Confirms Kayce’s Yellowstone Spinoff Will Come Out In The Spring Of 2026

So, let’s start with the upcoming Yellowstone show . Luke Grimes will reprise his role as Kayce Dutton in Y: Marshals, which is a working title. The series will follow the youngest Dutton as he “joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals.”

At the end of Yellowstone , we left Kayce kind of on the Dutton Ranch after he gave most of it back to the Broken Rock people. According to this new show's synopsis, that ranch is “behind him,” and this new series will combine “his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana.”

Y: Marshals will join the CBS primetime lineup in the spring of 2026 in the 9 p.m. slot on Sunday, and it will be another addition to the growing list of Yellowstone shows, which includes upcoming projects like the Rip and Beth spinoff , Dutton Ranch, Michelle Pfeiffer’s The Madison and the prequel 1944.

For The First Time, A Full Night Will Be Dedicated To NCIS

For the first time ever, CBS is putting three of its NCIS shows on one night. Starting in the fall of 2025, the franchise will take up the entire 8-11 p.m. slot on Tuesdays.

This means Season 23 of NCIS will air at 8 p.m. It will be followed by Season 2 of NCIS: Origins at 9 p.m. Then, the day will end with Season 3 of NCIS: Sydney at 10 p.m.

So, if you love the world of NCIS, Tuesdays will be your night to tune in, because it’s all CBS will be airing.

I’m The Most Shocked By Taylor Sheridan Teaming Up With Blake Shelton

Now, the two aforementioned topics are massive news. However, I might be more shocked by a new show that was announced with this schedule.

Before Y: Marshals takes the stage on Sundays in the spring, The Road will air during that 9 p.m. slot this fall. This is a new singing competition produced by Yellowstone’s mastermind Taylor Sheridan, and it will feature Blake Shelton, Keith Urban and Gretchen Wilson.

This will mark Shelton’s return to the world of singing competitions after his tenure as a coach on The Voice , and he’ll get to collaborate with Urban and Wilson, who are both dominant voices in the country music world.

Overall, this sounds epic, and considering the team behind it, I’m in shock and awe over this new show.

The Full CBS Lineup

Along with all of that, CBS did announce its full line-up, which included a handful of new shows that are worth mentioning. Along with The Road, the fall programming will include the Blue Bloods follow-up, Boston Blue, the first Fire Country spinoff, Sheriff Country, the Tom Ellis-led series CIA, and a new comedy called DMV. Meanwhile, the midseason premieres will include Harlan Coben’s Final Twist and America’s Culinary Cup.

Adding to the excitement, a ton of beloved shows, like Ghosts, Tracker and Fire Country, are returning too, and you can see CBS’s full 2025-2026 lineup below:

Monday 8p.m.: The Neighborhood 8:30 p.m.: DMV 9 p.m.: FBI 10 p.m.: CIA

Tuesday 8 p.m.: NCIS 9 p.m.: NCIS: Origins 10 p.m.: NCIS: Sydney

Wednesday 8 p.m.: Survivor (Fall ‘25) / Survivor 50 (Spring ‘26) 9: 30 p.m.: The Amazing Race (Fall ‘25) / America’s Culinary Cup (Spring ‘26) JANUARY : 8 p.m.: Hollywood Squares / 9 p.m.: The Price is Right at Night / 10 p.m. Harlan Coben’s Final Twist

Thursday 8 p.m.: Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage 8:30 p.m.: Ghosts 9 p.m.: Matlock 10 p.m.: Elsbeth

Friday 8 p.m.: Sheriff Country 9 p.m.: Fire Country 10 p.m.: Boston Blue

Saturday 8 p.m.: CBS Encores 9 p.m.: CBS Encores 10 p.m.: 48 Hours

Sunday 8 p.m.: Tracker 9 p.m.: The Road (Fall ‘25) / Y: Marshals (Spring ‘26) 10 p.m.: CBS: Encores (Fall ‘25) / Watson (Spring ‘26)



Overall, CBS’s lineup for the next season is thrilling, and I can’t wait for it.

However, we’ll have to wait a few months for it. Have no fear, though. Everything from CBS’s schedule this season is available with a Paramount+ subscription, so you have plenty of time to get caught up and stay entertained while we wait for this next season of programming.