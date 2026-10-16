Guillermo Loved Dancing With The Stars. Kim Kardashian Just Admitted She Hated It

Many of the celebrities who go on Dancing with the Stars have said that it's an unforgettable and fun experience. In fact, even though he was just eliminated during the season airing on the 2026 TV schedule, fan favorite Guillermo Rodriguez said he adored his time on the show. However, not everyone leaves with such warm and fuzzy feelings, and Kim Kardashian made that clear.

At the height of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the reality star and businesswoman competed on Season 7 of DWTS back in 2008. She was partnered with Mark Ballas, and they were the third couple eliminated. While they only lasted three weeks, the experience stuck with Kardashian, and not in a good way. While on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kardashian looked back at her time on the competition and pointed out that Guillermo lasted longer than she did. And unlike him, she wasn’t fond of her time on the show:

It’s so hard. I would honestly cry in my trailer, like every single night, praying to get kicked off. It was so hard for me. I was so shy to do it. Like I couldn’t get over myself. I couldn’t get into it ‘cause I was so shy. I never danced again. I am traumatized. It’s like traumatized me for life.

Despite the fact that Kardashian has refused to dance anywhere, even at weddings, DWTS is still (unwillingly) on her mind. She revealed that just a few weeks ago at a family poker night, her sister Kylie Jenner put up one of her performances on the big screen for everyone to see. It got Kardashian thinking that there should be a Kardashian-Jenner season of DWTS, and I honestly wouldn’t hate it. It does mean that Kim K. would have to dance again, and given how it apparently traumatized her, that might not be the best idea.

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Meanwhile, not everyone has had bad experiences. Even though he got the lowest judges’ scores every week, Guillermo was actually having a blast. He and his partner, Witney Carson, consistently posted fun TikToks, and they seemed to be having the time of their lives. Even when he got eliminated, he looked happy as everyone cheered him on.

He truly remained positive throughout, with Carson going on the record about how much work he put in and how much he wanted it. Plus, it seemed like the entire country was rooting for them, which is why they stayed in for so long. Of course, there were a lot of people thinking that Guillermo should have gone home earlier, but Kimmel has been quick to come to his defense.

Dancing With the Stars is different for everyone who competes, which is why it’s so entertaining each season. Doing DWTS can take a toll on you, both mentally and physically, as many celebrities and pros have shared in the past. And it can apparently still impact them even years after they step out of the ballroom.

The competition on Season 35 of DWTS is heating up, and at this point, it’s still anyone’s game. It should be interesting to see who makes it out of Dedication Night and who doesn’t, and I'm looking forward to hearing more about other celebs' experiences on the show.

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New episodes of Dancing With the Stars air on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and with a Disney+ subscription.