Guillermo Spoke Out After His DWTS Elimination, But I Think We Have To Talk About THAT Julia Stiles Moment

Warning! Spoilers ahead for Dancing With the Stars Season 35, Episode 6, “Super Bowl Night,” streaming now with a Disney+ subscription.

Dancing With the Stars’ 35th season is continuing on the 2026 TV schedule, and Tuesday night was definitely a trip. The Super Bowl hit the ballroom with plenty of dances inspired by halftime performers, and of course, the night ended with an elimination. While Jimmy Kimmel’s beloved sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez was officially sent home, I can’t stop thinking about the dance that Julia Stiles did that was full of nostalgia.

What Guillermo Said About His Elimination

Guillermo and partner Witney Carson have gotten the lowest judges’ scores every single week since the beginning of the season. Additionally, the two have been in the “bottom three” every single week, but previously managed to sneak by. Despite their Salsa to a Bad Bunny hit being their best dance yet, Guillermo and Carson were ultimately eliminated by the episode’s end. Kimmel, who has been showing his support for his co-star week after week and clapping back at haters, interviewed the two on Jimmy Kimmel Live! after their elimination. He jokingly wondered if they should take legal action before asking if Guillermo achieved what he set out to achieve:

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I think we should take legal action… Jimmy, I said I was gonna lose weight, and I did lose weight.

As someone who enjoyed watching Guillermo each week, I’m sad that he was eliminated, even though I knew it would be coming. Fans have been mixed on him being in the competition. Of course, he’s been a favorite, but plenty of people have also been upset that Guillermo stayed in for so long because other couples who were stronger dancers were eliminated. People were also calling out Carson for allegedly being disappointed they weren’t being eliminated, but Carson cleared the air on social media and had nothing but praise for her partner.

While they are no longer in the competition, they will still be doing one last dance together in the finale, so at least there’s that to look forward to. If anything, it’s great to know that Guillermo lost some weight, as that was apparently a goal of the TV personality.

Now We Have To Talk About Julia Stiles And Save The Last Dance

Guillermo’s elimination may have brought heartbreak to the ballroom, but Super Bowl night brought some pretty powerful performances as well. For instance, Julia Stiles brought a powerful and nostalgic performance. She and partner Ezra Sosa danced a Jazz to a remix of Jennifer Lopez’s “Jenny from the Block” and it was pretty incredible, from the outfits to the chairography. What’s even more incredible were the nods to Save the Last Dance, and it was everything:

Julia Stiles and Ezra Sosa’s Super Bowl Night Jazz | Dancing with the Stars - YouTube Watch On

It’s been 25 years since Sara Johnson auditioned for Juilliard in that beloved movie, and Stiles’ dance proved that she still has what it takes. Juilliard might have shaded Stiles after people jokingly pointed out (and others believed) that Stiles had gone to the famed performing arts conservatory, but she’s been showing off her skills with no problem. It was only a matter of time before the beloved movie was brought up, and she and Sosa incorporated it into one of their dances, and I’m so happy that they did it before it was too late.

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As always, Dancing With the Stars was a roller coaster, but Super Bowl Night really made it clear that only the best has yet to come because everyone brought it to the ballroom. It will be hard to watch without Guillermo’s fun moves, but at least he’ll be back on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

New episodes of Dancing With the Stars air on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+.