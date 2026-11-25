Dancing with the Stars' Season 35 finale just aired on the 2026 TV schedule, and congratulations are in order for Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach. While there's no shortage of fans who are happy for the duo, there are a few disgruntled people who feel his win over Amber Glenn and others came because he lost his prosthetic during his final dance. It's a wild take that's making rounds, and I can't help but roll my eyes at it.

For those who didn't watch DWTS on Tuesday, November 24, on ABC or with a Disney+ subscription, Frech's mishap came during his freestyle dance, which began with him without his prosthetic on. Frech was supposed to slip it on during a quick change segment, and while it was on when he revealed his new look, it quickly fell to the floor. Frech continued to dance until pro dancer Alan Bersten could retrieve the leg, and after a brief pause, Frech reattached it and completed the routine.

The moment received raucous applause from the in-house audience, and the judges awarded him perfect scores. Unfortunately, comments like the one below have since been floating around X, with some arguing Frech received sympathy votes and calling fans ableist for not penalizing him for the incident:

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Ezra wanted to be viewed the same as everyone else. Sorry but if that were the case, Amber would’ve won tonight. Ezra won cause his prosthetic fell off during his freestyle so people voted him out of sympathy & cause he was crying/bleeding after. That in itself is ableism.

I can't help but take a deep sigh when reading this take, and admittedly, I'm not the only one who has taken issue this person. With that said, if there are more people out there who quietly believe or think that Ezra's disability is what pushed him across the finish line to be the latest person to win Dancing with the Stars, let me just point out a couple of details.

Ezra's Been One Of Dancing With The Stars' Strongest Competitors The Entire Season

To chalk Ezra Frech's win up to his final dance of the season discredits a run that was one of the best we've seen this entire season. He was never at the bottom of the leaderboard and was even at the top for a few weeks. Frech never had an off week, not once, which is the type of resilience we expect from Olympic athletes.

Now, looking at the numbers, you'll see Amber Glenn did just as well, and even beat out Ezra for more than a few weeks. As we learned this season, however, DWTS is just as much a popularity contest as it is a dance competition. If Amber should win on scores alone, Jenna Dewan shouldn't have left, and Harry Shum Jr. would've been holding that Mirrorball trophy.

Ezra Overcoming Adversity During His Biggest Dance Was One Of The Show's Biggest Moments

If Ezra Frech gained additional votes in Dancing with the Stars' finale after his freestyle performance, it wasn't out of sympathy. That would imply the dance fell to disaster after he lost his prosthetic, and that simply wasn't the case. Frech not only finished the dance, he completed the routine hardly missing a beat.

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Had Connor Wood, Maura Higgins, Amber Glenn, or Tatyana Ali recovered from a disastrous moment with such poise, I feel confident the judges and audience would've reacted the same way. This is especially true on DWTS' finale night, in which I feel the judges want their scores to impact the end result as little as possible.

If the fans feel Frech's win wasn't justified, then maybe it is time to push for Sharna Burgess' campaign to limit fans to only ten votes. I truly don't think it would've impacted the result at all, but that could've mitigated any perceived advantage Frech had from last-minute voters who might've used their votes otherwise.

In any case, I think summing up Ezra Frech's win to "losing his prosthetic" is offensive and diminishes everything else he did on DWTS. As for Amber, she also would've been a deserving winner, but let's not act like this is the first time this show has had more than one person who could've or should've won.

Dancing with the Stars has one more holiday episode on the way, but the competition is essentially done. I'm excited to tune in and eager to see what other thoughts pop up now that the season is officially over.