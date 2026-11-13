Do You Think It's Unfair When DWTS Casts Actors With Dance Training? What The Internet Is Saying

Warning! Spoilers ahead for Season 35, Episode 10 of Dancing With the Stars, “Grammy Night,” streaming now with a Hulu subscription and Disney+ subscription.

Season 35 of Dancing With the Stars is in full swing on the 2026 TV schedule, with the series officially in its semi-finals era once again. The competition is as tense as ever, with surprising eliminations practically every week. And every week, fans give their thoughts on just about everything. This includes the continuing discourse of whether celebrities with dance training should be allowed to compete.

DWTS always has a wide range of celebrities each season, from actors to musicians to athletes to comedians to influencers and yes, even politicians. This means that everyone has different backgrounds, and naturally, there will be some people who have dance training, whether it was a long time ago or very recently. For Season 35 specifically, a lot of people have been calling out Jenna Dewan, whose experience in dance includes being a backup dancer for artists such as Janet Jackson and in the Step Up films. X user swifferwins shared their opinion on the situation, pointing out just how much of an advantage Dewan has over some of her competitors:

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ok at the risk of getting hate for opening my mouth - i am not deep into dwts and haven’t ever really minded when someone w dance experience is on dancing with the stars but someone who was danced in movies, award shows, and major artist TOURS being a star is WILD to me

I personally couldn’t care less if a celebrity on Dancing With the Stars has prior dance experience, since ballroom dancing is so different. Dewan has even opened up about having to unlearn some of the stuff she’s picked up over the years because of the stark differences. That being said, she still has the skills, but X user n1taydefender makes a good point:

Ballroom and Latin is different than most modern dance styles, ballroom has so many rules! But I agree to a certain degree, it’s just really hard to find stars with no dance background at all, since most of them have some kind of theatrical training

On average, DWTS’ celebrity roster each season usually consists of around 16, so it might be hard to find that many celebrities, all in different careers, with next to no dancing background. However, it’s understandable that a lot of people wouldn’t like it since DWTS is all about teaching celebrities the art of dance and seeing them improve. Glee alum Harry Shum Jr. has also been getting a lot of heat for his own experiences, as kismetdiviner replied in the thread:

i feel this heavy about both harry & jenna this season. coming from someone with competitive ballroom dance experience, their backgrounds both give them an incredibly unfair advantage. it’s truly insane!! and prior to the show, harry’s danced with julianne, & jenna with derek 🫠

Just because you have dance experience doesn’t mean that you’re a shoo-in to win the whole thing. For instance, Dewan was just eliminated in this week’s episode with her partner, Val Chmerkovskiy. While it came as a shock, fans are certainly making their voices heard, and it could mark a shift in the entire competition. It can still be anyone’s game, and with the semis coming up, you never know just what will happen.

A handful of actors with musical theater experience also include Jordan Fisher and Corbin Bleu, with Milo Manheim, Zendaya, Chandler Kinney, and Roshon Fegan also coming from Disney Channel and showing off their extensive dancing skills. Out of those six, Fisher was the only one to win the Mirrorball. Not to mention the few Dance Moms contestants who have also graced the ballroom floor, like JoJo Siwa and Mackenzie Ziegler, with neither winning.

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All this to say that there’s never a guarantee that someone with dance experience is going to take home the Mirrorball. Even if a couple has a perfect score, they could still go home, which is what happened with Dewan and Chmerkovskiy. Now that we’re getting down to the final couples, fans will be working harder than ever to make sure that their favorites make it to the top, with or without dance experience. And people will still be divided, regardless. Tune in on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC to see who could be making it to the DWTS finals.