DWTS’ Ezra Frech Shares An Uplifting Take On Losing His Prosthetic During The Finale
I still can't get over that happening.
Ezra Frech's freestyle dance will easily go down as one of Dancing with the Stars' most memorable finale moments, and now, we're getting the details on what was going through his mind. As the series prepares to wrap up its time on the 2026 TV schedule after a holiday episode, Frech is opening up about his prosthetic moment (which could've ended in disaster). However, the competitor shared a take that was quite upbeat.
The harrowing moment came during the freestyle dance portion, which Frech started without his prosthetic leg attached. He then attempted to attach it during a quick-change segment, but the leg came loose and fell off when he jumped from the top of the steps to the ballroom floor. The Paralympian recently hopped on Instagram and opened up about what was going through his mind when that happened and how some advice from partner Daniella Karagach proved to be vital:
Said moment unfolded live and in front of everyone watching in the ballroom, on ABC and with a Disney+ subscription. Karagach grabbed the two-time Paralympian before he could continue the routine, handed him his leg and motioned for him to put it on. He was able to get it on properly, and they finished the routine without further issue. The ballroom erupted in applause, and he was awarded a perfect score from the judges.
Wildly enough, it probably took longer to write that breakdown compared to the amount of time it took for it to unfold in realtime. In his video, Ezra Frech shouted out the dance team for keeping their heads on a swivel when things went wrong, and he gave a special shout to Alan Bersten as well:
Frech also gave Brandon Armstrong props for continuing to dance despite being hit with the prosthetic so hard that it cut his leg open, which I hadn't caught amid the broadcast. I guess these guys wouldn't be on the show if they weren't the cream of the crop when it comes to professionalism!
It came down to Frech and Olympian Amber Glenn in the end, and of course, Frech ended up winning DWTS. I'm sure there will always be debate on whether that performance pushed him over the edge for the win, and he didn't have anything to say about that. What he did say was that he felt the moment ended up being a fitting way for his time on the show to end and that it served as a great message to all who were watching:
Admittedly, I was rooting more for Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik to pull off the upset, but I wasn't mad at Ezra Frech winning. He was a dominant performer throughout the entire season, and to reduce his entire run to the final moment is disrespectful. He's got a new fan in me, especially considering how eloquent he is in his video breaking it all down:
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With this season over, Dancing with the Stars' producers will have the offseason to discuss the many of the developments that occurred this season. Namely, the fact that both Jenna Dewan and Harry Shum Jr., who came into the show having danced for some of the best pop stars in the world, were voted out of the show by the fans ahead of the finale. Is the message that fans want less experienced dancers with room to improve?
Then there's the conversation around the voting. Sharna Burgess and others have suggested allowing fans to vote only ten times each week, rather than ten times per competitor. The logic is that it'll keep fans from targeting who they want out of the competition, which allegedly happened by voting for everyone but the person they want eliminated.
Of course, all those logistics aside, I'm just glad Ezra Frech is in a position to celebrate over this offseason and has such a positive take on his finale freestyle on Dancing With The Stars. Rewatch this past season right now on Disney+, and keep an eye out for any changes that may come before next year.
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
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