Ezra Frech's freestyle dance will easily go down as one of Dancing with the Stars' most memorable finale moments, and now, we're getting the details on what was going through his mind. As the series prepares to wrap up its time on the 2026 TV schedule after a holiday episode, Frech is opening up about his prosthetic moment (which could've ended in disaster). However, the competitor shared a take that was quite upbeat.

The harrowing moment came during the freestyle dance portion, which Frech started without his prosthetic leg attached. He then attempted to attach it during a quick-change segment, but the leg came loose and fell off when he jumped from the top of the steps to the ballroom floor. The Paralympian recently hopped on Instagram and opened up about what was going through his mind when that happened and how some advice from partner Daniella Karagach proved to be vital:

The whole season, she’s always told me, you fight for it. If something goes wrong, if something happens, you have to fight for it. You can’t relax. You've got to keep fighting. You’ve got to never give up. In that moment when my leg came off, I was just thinking, all right, I’m gonna fight for it. I’m going to do the rest of the dance on one leg. And then I heard Dani’s voice yelling at me to put my leg on over the music, which is already so loud.

Said moment unfolded live and in front of everyone watching in the ballroom, on ABC and with a Disney+ subscription. Karagach grabbed the two-time Paralympian before he could continue the routine, handed him his leg and motioned for him to put it on. He was able to get it on properly, and they finished the routine without further issue. The ballroom erupted in applause, and he was awarded a perfect score from the judges.

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Wildly enough, it probably took longer to write that breakdown compared to the amount of time it took for it to unfold in realtime. In his video, Ezra Frech shouted out the dance team for keeping their heads on a swivel when things went wrong, and he gave a special shout to Alan Bersten as well:

And then shout out to Alan, OK? When my leg fell off, this man’s professionalism was unbelievable. He immediately spotted it, picked it up, rotated it, gave it to Dani in the right position, ran back to grab my rip-away clothes, and then the rip-away fell on the floor, and he scooped it up, all while continuing the choreo. Unbelievable.

Frech also gave Brandon Armstrong props for continuing to dance despite being hit with the prosthetic so hard that it cut his leg open, which I hadn't caught amid the broadcast. I guess these guys wouldn't be on the show if they weren't the cream of the crop when it comes to professionalism!

It came down to Frech and Olympian Amber Glenn in the end, and of course, Frech ended up winning DWTS. I'm sure there will always be debate on whether that performance pushed him over the edge for the win, and he didn't have anything to say about that. What he did say was that he felt the moment ended up being a fitting way for his time on the show to end and that it served as a great message to all who were watching:

Almost, in some weird way, the most beautiful way to end it all with that freestyle dance with the leg coming off, with everyone rallying around me to help me get it back on, and then for us to be able to continue the dance to get to put together something that hopefully, even in the slightest way. Maybe change the way we all view our differences, our challenges. Love you all. Thanks everybody for the love and support.

Admittedly, I was rooting more for Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik to pull off the upset, but I wasn't mad at Ezra Frech winning. He was a dominant performer throughout the entire season, and to reduce his entire run to the final moment is disrespectful. He's got a new fan in me, especially considering how eloquent he is in his video breaking it all down:

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With this season over, Dancing with the Stars' producers will have the offseason to discuss the many of the developments that occurred this season. Namely, the fact that both Jenna Dewan and Harry Shum Jr., who came into the show having danced for some of the best pop stars in the world, were voted out of the show by the fans ahead of the finale. Is the message that fans want less experienced dancers with room to improve?

Then there's the conversation around the voting. Sharna Burgess and others have suggested allowing fans to vote only ten times each week, rather than ten times per competitor. The logic is that it'll keep fans from targeting who they want out of the competition, which allegedly happened by voting for everyone but the person they want eliminated.

Of course, all those logistics aside, I'm just glad Ezra Frech is in a position to celebrate over this offseason and has such a positive take on his finale freestyle on Dancing With The Stars. Rewatch this past season right now on Disney+, and keep an eye out for any changes that may come before next year.