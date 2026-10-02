The Internet Called Out Witney Carson’s Disappointment After NOT Getting Eliminated On DWTS. She Responded

Spoilers ahead for Season 35, Episode 4 of Dancing With the Stars, “Yacht Rock Night,” streaming now with a Disney+ subscription.

We lost another couple on Season 35 of Dancing With the Stars as the third week of competition aired on the 2026 TV schedule, and to the surprise of many, that couple was not Guillermo Rodriguez and Witney Carson. Jimmy Kimmel’s beloved sidekick has been a fan favorite for years, and even more so after his DWTS casting announcement. Despite getting the lowest scores every week, he and Carson have managed to slip through, which should be a happy moment. However, the pro is calling out the Internet after many pointed out her supposedly disappointed reaction to making it through to the next round.

Carson, who won Season 34 with Robert Irwin, announced over the summer that she is expecting her third baby with her husband, Carson McAllister. She’s competing during her second trimester and definitely killing it, even with a partner like Rodriguez, who many believe won’t last much longer on the show. Each week, however, they surprise us by avoiding elimination. This week, when Taylor Hanson and Britt Stewart were eliminated, Carson seemed shocked, but not in a happy way. After that, many took to X to share their thoughts about why they think she just wants to go home:

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

Every episode I’m waiting for Witney’s reaction to staying 😂 I’m sorry but she wants to go home, and they keep staying 😂 I mean I enjoyed their dance tonight so I’m cool 🤗 #DWTS -@Natty4Sure

Witney’s face says it all. Send the pregnant woman and the horrible dancer home. #DWTS -@itsmatthewturner

Witneys Face when she found out she was safe 😭😭 she is TIREDD ! #dwts -@meyechelgossips

EVEN WITNEY WANTS TO GO HOME WHATS WRONG W U PPL #dwts -@aajordayla

In just the several weeks that Carson and Rodriguez have been dancing together, it’s clear that the partnership is one for the books. They always seem like they’re having a fun time, and being at the bottom every week, I’m sure they always expect to go home. However, with the pro also being pregnant, people seem to think that she wants to be eliminated.

That is not the case. In a TikTok video, the two-time Mirrorball champ clapped back at fans who say otherwise:

So every week, Guillermo and I have been put in ‘the bottom three,’ which doesn’t necessarily mean all those couples have the lowest votes. But it does mean that you don’t get to celebrate that you’re safe. You only get to hear who’s going home. So my face what you’re seeing is genuinely sad for the people going home. And then excitement, obviously, so those two emotions are existing at once. But my first initial reaction is sad for whoever’s going home, and then obviously we celebrate, and they don’t really show that bit. So yes, I am very happy that we’re continuing on.

Carson went on to share how grateful she is that she and Rodriguez are staying in the competition, saying that he is “genuinely” doing his best and he deserves to stay. She also made sure to note that any time she’s resting in rehearsals, he’s still practicing and doing his best. The dancer had nothing but praise for her partner, and even if it may not initially seem like it, she is excited to be in the running for the Mirrorball.

It makes sense why Carson doesn’t seem happy at first when she and Rodriguez aren’t eliminated. It’s hard to be happy when you just found out that one of your friends and colleagues was sent home, especially when you weren’t expecting it. She was specifically not happy about the latest elimination, and I can't say I blame her.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That being said, if Carson didn’t want to do DWTS while pregnant, she probably would’ve said so. And her being pregnant and doing DWTS is just further proof that women can do anything, and it’s inspiring, even if she’s not doing as much as last season. Plus, I cannot wait to see what she and Rodriguez have cooking up next.

New episodes of Dancing With the Stars air on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+.