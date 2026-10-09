Jimmy Kimmel Did Not Hold Back After Haters Claimed DWTS Is 'Rigged'

The ballroom is heating up on Season 35 of Dancing With the Stars on the 2026 TV schedule. As the season progresses, more couples are being eliminated, and many fans have expressed shared disappointment each week seeing their favorites going home. This has led to plenty of hate for other dancers, and Jimmy Kimmel can’t help but clap back at those saying the show is rigged.

Kimmel’s beloved sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez has been a fan-favorite on Dancing With the Stars. While he and partner Witney Carson have been stuck with the lowest scores each week and are always in the “bottom three,” they still manage to scrape on by. Fans have been mad about Guillermo sticking around since he’s always at the bottom and frankly isn’t that great. Kimmel has been showing his support, though, and once again backed his co-star in a clip from Jimmy Kimmel Live!'s YouTube ahead of this week’s episode. He said:

There have even been some accusations suggesting the competition is rigged. People don’t understand the competition isn’t rigged. Life is rigged in Guillermo’s favor. He is winning even though probably half the people voting cannot spell the word Guillermo. You are winning even though there are haters online trying their hardest to bring you down.

I’m not so surprised that Kimmel’s been quick to come to Guillermo’s defense. The two have been working together for over 20 years, with Guillermo starting out as a parking lot security guard for Jimmy Kimmel Live! before ultimately appearing on the show and becoming a favorite. Each week, Kimmel shows his love and support to Guillermo, both on his show and on social media, and he makes sure to check in with him and Carson every Tuesday.

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As for why so many people are hating on Guillermo, a lot of fans don’t want his time on DWTS to turn into another Andy Richter situation. The actor and comedian competed last season with Emma Slater, and plenty of fans gravitated toward him because of his age, personality, and lack of dancing skills. While he had no chance of winning, he actually lasted through the quarterfinals, placing 7th. With a handful of incredible couples this season, people are worried the same thing will happen, and pairs that shouldn’t be going home will continue being eliminated.

Fans are already getting upset with the couples going home, but it’s an unfortunate part of the popular competition series. In Guillermo’s case, it’s unknown how much longer he’ll be staying in the ballroom. What is clear is that, while he certainly has some haters, there are plenty more people backing him up. Clearly Kimmel will be the first in line every time.

I, for one, am mixed on Guillermo. I love him, and I will always vote for him, but I’m still worried that the longer he’s in, more of my favorite couples will be eliminated. I’m still upset over Taylor Hanson and Britt Stewart’s elimination. DWTS is highly unpredictable, so who knows what will happen. And we’ll just have to see what Super Bowl Night will bring on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and with a Disney+ subscription.