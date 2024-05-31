Internet Users Are Trolling Jerry Seinfeld After He Said He Misses The Era Of ‘Dominant Masculinity’

Jerry Seinfeld had one of the best sitcoms of all time years ago, and the comedian is back with a new Netflix movie about Pop-Tarts, which is about the most Jerry Seinfeld thing you can expect from the cereal-obsessed stand-up. What many might not have expected is how much the comedian known for the show about nothing is making something of himself with headlines promoting the film for things that many are not finding, intentionally, funny.

Seinfeld recently made comments about “cancel culture” that got him in some hot water, and now he’s doing it again. In a recent appearance on the Honestly with Bari Weiss podcast the comedian and director lamented the era of 'dominant masculinity,' and the internet is certainly having some fun at his expense.

What Jerry Seinfeld Said About Dominant Masculinity

During the interview host Bari Weiss talked about Seinfeld’s new film, Unfrosted, which critics have found equal parts hilarious and insulting, saying that the film seemed nostalgic for an era that had been lost. The comedian agreed, saying that he felt the world was missing an “agreed upon hierarchy” before adding that he has a nostalgia for a traditional view of masculinity, saying…

When I was in that era, it was JFK, it was Muhammad Ali, it was Sean Connery…I miss a dominant masculinity. Yeah, I get the toxic, I get it I get it. But still, I like a real man.

The view of masculinity is certainly in an era of change. While Seinfeld's comments on masculinity echo those made by Michael Douglas and other older actors, younger stars seem much more comfortable with the transition into something that at least allows men to show a wider spread of emotions. Jerry Seinfeld may like a “real man” but Seinfeld’s throwback view of masculinity has not sat well with others who do not look back on the era fondly.

How The Internet Has Responded To Seinfeld

Jerry Seinfeld himself joked during the interview that he always wanted to be a real man “but never made it.” He knows he is not the paragon of that ideal. However, the fact that Seinfeld himself may understand the joke isn't going to stop social media from roasting him for what he said.

Yes the “dominant masculinity” for which Jerry Seinfeld is well known… https://t.co/CYDct9Ck6C pic.twitter.com/Roljs12FhZMay 30, 2024

Most people know Seinfeld from his television show and in that, his portrayal of himself was never particularly masculine. If anything the Seinfeld cast used traditional gender roles for some of its most effective comedy, as one on the former Twitter pointed out.

If you Google “Seinfeld Dominant Masculinity” this is what shows up: https://t.co/rURZ8Zv2I8 pic.twitter.com/eYef39kvxHMay 30, 2024

Not everybody is responding to Jerry Seinfeld’s comments with humor. Some seem to be quite upset with the comedian and are very critical of his comments. To be sure, those poking fun are probably doing so because they take issue with the statement, but they just find the whole situation funnier.

The Return of Dominant Masculinity pic.twitter.com/RniBiqxLlrMay 29, 2024

When Jerry Seinfeld addressed his “cancel culture” comments on Saturday Night Live he blamed doing too many interviews in short succession. Since he hasn’t stopped doing those interviews, perhaps this is just another case of Seinfeld talking too much without a break.