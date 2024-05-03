Critics Have Seen Unfrosted, And They Have Strong Opinions About Jerry Seinfeld’s Pop-Tart Origin Story
After Jerry Seinfeld starred in his eponymous sitcom Seinfeld — famously, a show about nothing — for nine seasons, there’s something fitting about the comedian making his feature directorial debut with a movie based on the origin of the Pop-Tart. The new comedy Unfrosted is now available to stream with a Netflix subscription, but critics had the chance to screen it early so as to better help us decide if we want to pop our favorite breakfast pastry in the toaster and fire this movie up this weekend.
Unfrosted stars Jerry Seinfeld alongside an ensemble cast that includes Hugh Grant — strangely, in his third role as an orange character of late — Melissa McCarthy, Jim Gaffigan, Amy Schumer and literally dozens of other recognizable names. In CinemaBlend’s review of Unfrosted, Mike Reyes says that while the movie doesn’t come close to an accurate depiction of the Pop-Tart’s origin story, it’s still “inspired comic anarchy.” Reyes rates the film 4 out of 5 stars, writing:
Liz Shannon Miller of Consequence grades the movie a B, writing that the quasi-biopic feels like a true labor of love for Jerry Seinfeld, who appears to be simply a comedian having a good time with other funny people as they create something truly absurd. Miller continues:
Comedy is certainly subjective, and that’s blatantly demonstrated here, as Chicago Sun-Times critic Richard Roeper fails to find any redeeming qualities within Unfrosted. He gives the movie just 1 star out of 4, pulling no punches as he labels it “one of the decade's worst movies.” In Roeper’s words:
David Ehrlich of IndieWire gives Unfrosted a D, saying that Jerry Seinfeld et al. try a million different ways to make the pastry wars feel like life or death, rather than just focusing on one good way to do it. So many absurd things are happening that it ultimately feels like a movie about nothing. Ehrlich explains:
Brian Eggert of Deep Focus Review is baffled at how such a talented cast could come together to produce such a stinker. There are no laughs to be found here, Eggert says, scoring the movie a 1.5 out of 4. The critic writes:
The critics are certainly split on this one, with Unfrosted receiving a Rotten Tomatoes score of 44% from more than 40 critics. Jerry Seinfeld’s brand of breakfast-inspired comedy was definitely not some critics’ cup of coffee, but others have embraced the absurdity of it all. If you want to give this one a shot, it is available to stream now on Netflix. Also be sure to see what else is new and coming soon to Netflix.
