'The World Went Nuts' Roseanne Vet Michael Fishman Warmly Reflects On The Classic Sitcom's Early Representation Of LGBTQ TV Characters
Equality through laughter.
Though The Conners may have wrapped up its seven-season run on ABC — on an unplanned final note, thanks to John Goodman — that doesn’t mean fans will stop appreciating the iconic sitcom family anytime soon, especially since it and its predecessor Roseanne can both be found airing in syndication. And for the past few years, repeats have been the only way for fans to see O.G. star Michael Fishman’s D.J. still popping up, considering he was written out of the show going into Season 5.
Fans were definitely bummed about D.J. not returning for The Conners’ finale, which also failed to land its white-whale George Clooney cameo. However, the actor can be seen sharing his thoughts and memories about working on the seminal ‘80s-’90s comedy on CMT, which announced remastered versions of all 222 Roseanne episodes began airing in March. Fishman took to Instagram to share one such interview spot where he addressed the sitcom’s impact on LGBTQ+ representation on TV.
Directly addressing the Season 6 installment “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell,” in which Roseanne joined Sandra Bernhard’s Nancy and Laurie Metcalf’s Jackie on a trip to the gay bar Lips, and had her own lips smooched by Nancy’s girlfriend, as portrayed by Mariel Hemingway. According to Fishman, Roseanne played into its innate comedic strengths to tackle less-targeted topics. In his words:
The Roseanne episode of note aired all the way back in March 1994, and was easily one of the only instances at the time where gay and straight characters kissed on TV, especially where half-hour comedy was concerned. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the filmed episode resulted in some hectic behind-the-scenes conversations between ABC, whose censors were eager to keep the ep's kiss from airing as filmed, and Roseanne Barr, who threatened to take her hugely popular sitcom away from ABC.
Cooler and more agreeable heads prevailed, and not only did the episode become an instant classic for Roseanne fans, but it allowed the show to further the relationship between Martin Mull's Leon and Fred Willard's Scott, while also introducing and developing other LGBTQ+ characters. Fishman spoke about the impact the episode had off the screen as well, saying:
One can easily argue that if it wasn't for Roseanne embracing gay characters and culture, the sitcoms might never have written Darlene and David's son Mark as gay, and we might never have seen his relationship with Logan blossom (and wither). Or for trans actress Alexandra Billings to join the cast as Darlene's boss.
For all that it was a groundbreaking moment for the LGBTQ+ community at large, it's not like Roseanne was just instantly into it or anything, and Fishman chuckled when remembering Barr's character improvising the character's reaction to the kiss.
Michael Fishman shared his thoughts about not returning to the sitcom at any point during its shortened final season, and shared how appreciative he still was for the sitcom franchise's impact on his life, and harbored no ill will. Amazingly enough, Roseanne Barr's son shared that she also wanted to let bygones be bygones now that The Conners is done and her previous firing is no longer a point of contention. Maybe Barr and Fishman will team up for something in the future.
Roseanne is currently airing in syndication on CMT (while The Conners reruns are airing on The CW), and can be found streaming in full with a Peacock subscription.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
The Golden Bachelor’s Theresa Nist Opens Up About The Phone Conversation She Had With Gerry Turner About His New Girlfriend
Matthew Gray Gubler Is Returning To Criminal Minds, But His New CBS Show Just Got Some Bad News