Is Loki He Who Really Remains? 'Loki' Season 2, Episode 5 Review & Analysis
Could Loki be behind everything we know regarding the TVA? Disney+'s "Loki" Season 2, Episode 5 has us thinking exactly that.
You read that right - could Loki be behind everything we know regarding the TVA? Disney+'s "Loki" Season 2, Episode 5 has us thinking exactly that. Join CinemaBlend's Sean O'Connell as he dives into everything we learned about Loki (and his variants) in this episode, the gravity of his time slipping abilities, and how it could be the answer to Marvel's larger issues moving forward.
Video Chapters:
00:00 - Intro
01:07 - Is Loki He Who Really Remains?
03:43 - Loki Variants Have Always Been The Key
04:53 - Loki's Failsafe Plan Mirrors Kang’s Failsafe Plan
07:01 - Is Time Slipping How Loki Becomes The TVA Mastermind?
12:08 - Is Loki The Solution To Marvel’s Bigger Problems?
15:25 - Outro
Sean O’Connell is a journalist and CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor. Sean created ReelBlend, which he proudly cohosts with Jake Hamilton and Kevin McCarthy. And he's the author of RELEASE THE SNYDER CUT, the Spider-Man history book WITH GREAT POWER, and an upcoming book about Bruce Willis.
