Is Loki He Who Really Remains? 'Loki' Season 2, Episode 5 Review & Analysis

You read that right - could Loki be behind everything we know regarding the TVA? Disney+'s "Loki" Season 2, Episode 5 has us thinking exactly that. Join CinemaBlend's Sean O'Connell as he dives into everything we learned about Loki (and his variants) in this episode, the gravity of his time slipping abilities, and how it could be the answer to Marvel's larger issues moving forward.

Video Chapters:

00:00 - Intro

01:07 - Is Loki He Who Really Remains?

03:43 - Loki Variants Have Always Been The Key

04:53 - Loki's Failsafe Plan Mirrors Kang’s Failsafe Plan

07:01 - Is Time Slipping How Loki Becomes The TVA Mastermind?

12:08 - Is Loki The Solution To Marvel’s Bigger Problems?

15:25 - Outro