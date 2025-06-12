Tom Hiddleston Keeps Talking About Avengers: Doomsday, But I'm Holding Strong To My Most Hopeful Loki Theory

Among the most anticipated movies on the 2026 movie schedule, if not all time, the Russo brothers’ Avengers: Doomsday also has one of the biggest casts of beloved lead actors of any movie. Loki star Tom Hiddleston is indeed amongst that talented lineup, offering only a few breadcrumbs here and there about his perhaps unexpected arrival in the MCU blockbuster, but even after his latest comments, I’m holding on tightly to my best-case scenario theory for the time-slipping god.

By and large, Hiddleston’s reactions to his Doomsday casting have been short and sweet, without speaking to any theories about Robert Downey Jr.’s return as Doctor Doom, of which there are a seemingly endless number. The actor spoke with Men’s Health about putting on his dancing shoes for Mike Flanagan’s adaptation of Stephen King’s The LIfe of Chuck, which also co-stars MCU vets Chiwetel Ejiofor and Karen Gillan, and when asked if he’d be bumping into those actors again for the next Avengers movie, he said:

It's a great question, and it's one I don't know if I'm allowed to answer, truthfully. But you are correct in that I will appear in Avengers: Doomsday. That I can confirm. And that I'll be working opposite some other actors in that film, that I can confirm. I can't tell you which actors.

I guess it's not so surprising that Tom Hiddleston can't even rule out appearing with those two actors in Doomsday. While I'm not sure if it would make much sense for Gillan's Nebula to necessarily cross paths with Loki in the film, I do think Ejiofor's character could factor into my more hopeful speculation.

But let's first take a look at what else the British thesp had to say:

It's very exciting. I have loved playing Loki. Loki's been a companion for a long period of my adult life. Loki's a character of such depth and range and complexity, and it never feels like the same experience. It always feels new, and this one will be new in its own way. I'm grateful that I'm still on the team.

You heard the man: he's STILL on the team. So get all those "Loki's gonna die" theories out of your brains. Or at least politely ask them to quiet down for a while until one of the actors says something more ominous. Since Loki technically died already, it'd just be silly to play that same tune again, right? So let's put on some rose-colored glasses (with green frames, natch) for a more hopeful outlook.

My Best-Case Most Hopeful Loki Theory For Avengers: Doomsday

I wouldn't be surprised if there's been a theory voiced online for 90% of the possible scenarios for what could play out in Avengers: Doomsday, so I can't readily believe that my optimistic speculation is singular in nature. Still, I'd rather be positive-minded than unique in this specific case.

My theory is that Loki's interactions with other characters in Avengers: Doomsday will either come via a flashback or dream sequence, or they will take place on an astral plane, which is where Chiwetel Ejiofor's Karl Mordo would possibly enter the mix. I'm also not totally ruling out someone with mystical powers popping up to talk to current-day Loki in person, so long as it's only a conversation that happens.

Because the foundation of this theory is the hope that Loki is still keeping the timelines and multiverse intact by the time both of the upcoming superherol movies have concluded. It would be infuriating for the entirety of Loki Season 2, which already dealt with Kang-related issues, to get upended in a way that cheapens his sacrifice. As cool as it would be to have Loki return to normal society in order to help the heroes face off against Doctor Doom, it would feel more like fan service than anything.

I suppose there's a scenario where Loki could step down from his duties in order to help others out and then jump back into the timeilne-holding gig, but that seems like it would require way too much explanation for how he'd be able to do that without complete chaos ensuing. So until Tom Hiddleston lets something slip that makes me think otherwise, I'm sticking with this idea.

Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18, 2026.