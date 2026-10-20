I Knew SNL’s Work Schedule Was Tough, But Jalen Brunson’s Take On It Sounds Exhausting
Don't forget he's also a professional athlete.
Saturday Night Live has been airing new episodes for a few weeks now, and Season 52 has already delivered A-list hosts and major musical guests. The season started off with a bang, as New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson hosted the premiere. Brunson’s episode seemed to go off without a hitch, and he’s now shedding some light on what his week was like leading up to the taping. While I’ve always heard about the sketch series’ tight schedule, it’s overwhelming to hear Brunson’s description of his experience.
Usually, it takes quite a bit of work to pull off an episode of the Lorne Michaels-created comedy series, so a lot happens the week before an episode airs live. Sketches are written, re-written and then rehearsed, while costume fittings and set construction also occurs. As intense as that’s always sounded to me, the notion of that being the reality really hit home once I heard Brunson’s account. The NBA champion spoke about this on The Roommates Show (which is on YouTube), and it’s a lot:
Is anyone else wondering when Brunson actually got a chance to sleep, because I’m not sure how he was able to squeeze that in. The mere notion of having to put in some much work at 30 Rock just sounds straight-up exhausting. And just imagine how much more work it’d be if he were a regular cast member. Brunson went on to explain how he capped off his time with the show on that Friday and then shooting the episode (which is streamable with a Peacock subscription):
All of that and training camp? Jalen Brunson is a real trooper, but it’s hard to argue with the results. Despite some trolling from teammate and friend Josh Hart, Brunson delivered solid performances during his hosting stint. Among the highlights were that High School Musical-inspired sketch, an office-set segment that saw Brunson sink a long shot and the cameos from fellow Knicks players during the monologue.
Despite the amount of work that went into making the episode happen, Brunson seems to have enjoyed himself:
Honestly, I don’t think I’m built for the machine that is SNL, as even series alum Cecily Strong says a side-effect of being on the show for so long is needing to learn how to sleep again. So I applaud anyone who works on the show on a daily basis or decides to give up a week of their lives host like Brunson did.
Check out Saturday Night Live when it returns on October 31 amid the 2026 TV schedule. Hosting the Halloween episode will be Inde Navarrette, and Gracie Abrams will serve as musical guests.
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Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
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