There aren’t typically many topics on social media more popular than Saturday Night Live on Sunday mornings. The sketch comedy staple still attracts a lot of eyeballs during its actual broadcast, but there are millions of people who engage with the clips after they wake up. Given SNL was off last night, I wasn’t expecting to see much on my timeline this morning, but much to my delight, in the absence of new material, one of the show’s all-time most ridiculous sketches was getting shared widely.

The sketch in question is an old Tina Fey and Amy Poehler classic called Meet Your Second Wife. It’s a fake game show in which men who are currently married are brought together to meet the new woman they’ll eventually marry. All of their wives are also in the audience, and as you can imagine, they’re not happy campers. You can watch the chaos unfold below, which gets more and more mean-spirited as the second wives get younger and younger.

Meet Your Second Wife - SNL - YouTube Watch On

A lot of people think Meet Your Second Wife is older than it actually is, since it stars both Amy Poehler and Tina Fey who haven’t been on the SNL cast together since the mid 2000s, but it’s actually a lot more recent. It debuted in 2015 during a fun episode where Fey and Poehler co-hosted together, as everyone was excited about their chemistry after they co-hosted the Golden Globes. SNL extended the invitation for them to come on together, and it wound up being a fantastic decision, as we ended up with this sketch.

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SNL is always at its best when it’s both being funny and offering a thoughtful commentary on how a dynamic works in society. Obviously the shot here is at men who leave their wives for much younger women. A few weeks ago, however, we saw a similar dynamic play out when SNL dropped its already famous Sister sketch, which commented on the imbalance in caregiver relationships since the majority of those burdens typically fall on the sisters who upend their lives to care for aging relatives.

I love watching older sketches trend on social media. The responses are always a mix between people who have loved the bit for a long time and those who are being blown away by it for the first time. The repost of Meet Your Second Wife, as an example, has more than 10,000 likes and tons of quote tweets from both groups who can’t get enough of the pointed middle finger.

We should be back to usual next Sunday, however, as Saturday Night Live will return from its hiatus with new guest host Amanda Seyfried. It’ll be the popular actress’ first time hosting the show, and given her range and willingness to get weird, there’s a strong chance it’ll be a fantastic episode with some breakout sketches. I can’t wait.