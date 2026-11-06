Jalen Brunson Appearing On SVU Was A Full Circle Moment For Knicks And Mariska Hargitay Fans

The Law & Order franchise has seen a lot of guest stars over its three-decade run. Many actors appeared before they made it big, while others simply wanted to come play amidst their success. Even now, during Season 28 (which is airing on the 2026 TV schedule), the guest stars are bringing the power. This includes New York Knicks point guard and NBA Finals MVP Jalen Brunson, who guest-starred in Thursday’s episode. However, it's worth noting that his cameo was extra special because it was a full-circle moment for both Mariska Hargitay and Knicks fans.

It’s no secret that Hargitay is a major Knicks fan. While she’s a SoCal girl, she’s been living in the Big Apple for decades because of SVU, and she's proven time and time again that she's committed to the hometown team. I mean, she ran to Game 4 of the NBA Finals after finishing a Broadway show, and has been seen freaking out on the sidelines.

As for Brunson, his dream of appearing on SVU finally came true, as he played Detective Madison (evidently named after MSG) and helped Benson with a case. During his scene, he made some fun references that sound like something an NBA champ would say, too, and I loved every second:

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My goal was give 110%, things worked out.

This appearance on Law & Order: SVU has been a long time coming. On top of Hargitay being a major Knicks fan, Brunson has previously shared his love for the long-running NBC drama. Over the summer after the Knicks won it all, he even admitted he wanted to “try and get on SVU.”

Plus, he and Hargitay have been friends for a while; he even showed up to her Broadway play, so it really was all just a matter of time until his cameo happened. And I’m so happy it finally worked out.

"Blew a 0.25 and started yelling at me" –– Detective Madison aka Jalen Brunson to Mariska Hargitay on Law & Order SVU With cameo from Rick Brunson https://t.co/18bDIOQxtpNovember 6, 2026

Along with this being a full-circle moment for fans of the Knicks and Hargitay, Brunson's appearance on SVU marks his second time dabbling in acting. In September, he hosted the Season 53 premiere of Saturday Night Live, and he did a very good job. He’s one of many athletes who have been on the variety sketch show, and I wouldn’t be surprised if this wasn’t his last time at Studio 8H. Even though basketball is his focus, especially after becoming an NBA champ, who knows where his SNL and SVU appearances could lead him.

Considering Brunson and Hargitay are so close -- so much so that the actress is the only celebrity who gets to hug the NBA star -- I feel like this appearance would have eventually happened with or without the Knicks winning the NBA Finals. However, Brunson manifesting this cameo after winning probably helped it get fast-tracked.

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Since the point guard plays a fellow detective who knows Benson, I feel like it's possible for us to see Detective Madison again. But now that the basketball season is in full swing, it might be hard to get another appearance in there any time soon. However, I'm so overjoyed that they squeezed in this one appearance in the wake of the Knicks winning the championship.

New episodes of Law & Order: SVU air on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC, streaming the next day with a Peacock subscription.