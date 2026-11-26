Tom Hanks Made A Change To SNL’s David S Pumpkins Anniversary Sketch After Dress Rehearsal
It's why he's the GOAT.
SNL surprised fans earlier this season with a David S Pumpkins sketch to celebrate the off-beat spooky character’s tenth anniversary. Current cast member Mikey Day was joined by his OG co-stars Tom Hanks and Bobby Moynihan for what hilariously turned out to be several minutes of freezing in place while James Austin Johnson paused the sketch for his President Trump impression. The bit went over very well with fans at home, but it turns out the broadcast version contained a key change suggested by Tom Hanks who was looking out for everyone’s bodies.
During the original version, Hanks, Moynihan and Day all apparently froze in really exaggerated and over the top poses. Unfortunately for them, they didn’t realize that Johnson’s part with Trump was going to go on for so long. He ultimately talked for four minutes, which left the Pumpkins trio gassed by the time they had to unfreeze and act again. So, Hanks suggested they make a change before the live show.
Here’s how Moynihan described the conversation he had with Hanks after dress rehearsal to Mashable…
Moynihan said they probably would have figured all of this out before dress rehearsal, but they actually weren't paying much attention to the larger sketch. Instead, they spent like an hour talking about how absolutely absurd they felt being back in the costumes David S Pumpkins and the Skeletons, who have their own wild names. None of them ever thought the original sketch was going to hit, let alone lead to a TV special and an anniversary sketch a decade later.
You can watch the sketch in its entirety below…
That’s the power of SNL though. Some of the sketches that go viral and live on in people’s memories involve sharp political commentary or really thoughtful parodies of society. Others just involve a goofy character or characters that connect with people for whatever reason. David S Pumpkins and the Skeletons are definitely examples of those characters. They’re just so over the top and ridiculous that you can’t look away, even if they’re frozen in the background of a President Trump sketch and trying to stay as still as possible.
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Mack Rawden is the Editor-In-Chief of CinemaBlend. He first started working at the publication as a writer back in 2007 and has held various jobs at the site in the time since including Managing Editor, Pop Culture Editor and Staff Writer. He now splits his time between working on CinemaBlend’s user experience, helping to plan the site’s editorial direction and writing passionate articles about niche entertainment topics he’s into. He graduated from Indiana University with a degree in English (go Hoosiers!) and has been interviewed and quoted in a variety of publications including Digiday. Enthusiastic about Clue, case-of-the-week mysteries, a great wrestling promo and cookies at Disney World. Less enthusiastic about the pricing structure of cable, loud noises and Tuesdays.
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