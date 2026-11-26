SNL surprised fans earlier this season with a David S Pumpkins sketch to celebrate the off-beat spooky character’s tenth anniversary. Current cast member Mikey Day was joined by his OG co-stars Tom Hanks and Bobby Moynihan for what hilariously turned out to be several minutes of freezing in place while James Austin Johnson paused the sketch for his President Trump impression. The bit went over very well with fans at home, but it turns out the broadcast version contained a key change suggested by Tom Hanks who was looking out for everyone’s bodies.

During the original version, Hanks, Moynihan and Day all apparently froze in really exaggerated and over the top poses. Unfortunately for them, they didn’t realize that Johnson’s part with Trump was going to go on for so long. He ultimately talked for four minutes, which left the Pumpkins trio gassed by the time they had to unfreeze and act again. So, Hanks suggested they make a change before the live show.

Here’s how Moynihan described the conversation he had with Hanks after dress rehearsal to Mashable…

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In between dress and air, Tom came over to me and was like, ‘Hey, so, we’re all going to close our mouths.’ We were all doing our poses for dress, and on air, we’re just (standing there with our arms folded). We knew we had to stand there for the whole sketch. Tom Hanks is a good actor. He knew (we should) keep our mouths shut, keep our arms down. You don’t want to hold them up for the whole seven minutes of the cold open.

Moynihan said they probably would have figured all of this out before dress rehearsal, but they actually weren't paying much attention to the larger sketch. Instead, they spent like an hour talking about how absolutely absurd they felt being back in the costumes David S Pumpkins and the Skeletons, who have their own wild names. None of them ever thought the original sketch was going to hit, let alone lead to a TV special and an anniversary sketch a decade later.

You can watch the sketch in its entirety below…

Scary Halloween Cold Open (ft. David S. Pumpkins) - SNL - YouTube Watch On

That’s the power of SNL though. Some of the sketches that go viral and live on in people’s memories involve sharp political commentary or really thoughtful parodies of society. Others just involve a goofy character or characters that connect with people for whatever reason. David S Pumpkins and the Skeletons are definitely examples of those characters. They’re just so over the top and ridiculous that you can’t look away, even if they’re frozen in the background of a President Trump sketch and trying to stay as still as possible.