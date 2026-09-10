The Drunk Hangover SNL Sketch Is Not Something Amy Poehler And Kenan Thompson Would Recommend

Saturday Night Live has delivered quite a lot of iconic sketches with A-listers throughout its 51-season run so far, and even more are imminent when Season 52 hits the 2026 TV schedule later this month. It’s always fun to see how sketches are executed, whether pre-recorded or live, especially since you really never know what’s going to happen. Unfortunately, for the cast, it’s not always the most pleasurable experience, and both Amy Poehler and Kenan Thompson do not recommend doing a sketch while hungover.

Since SNL can take a toll on its cast with the long and late hours and all the anxiety-inducing live shows, it only makes sense for them to wind down from time to time. That’s exactly what happened with Poehler and Thompson one night back in 2005. The two recalled on Poehler’s Good Hang Podcast how they were both at a bar just hours before they had to be up for a pretty early call time:

Amy Poehler: We went to Bungalow 8, and I was there, and all of a sudden, guess who comes in later than me, is Kenan. Kenan comes strolling in, and we had a 6 a.m. call? I probably had a 6 a.m., you maybe a little later because ladies have a lot.

We went to Bungalow 8, and I was there, and all of a sudden, guess who comes in later than me, is Kenan. Kenan comes strolling in, and we had a 6 a.m. call? I probably had a 6 a.m., you maybe a little later because ladies have a lot. Kenan Thompson: It was first thing in the morning.

It was first thing in the morning. Amy Poehler: We had to be up maybe 2 or 3 hours later to play

We had to be up maybe 2 or 3 hours later to play Kenan Thompson: The Black Eyed Peas.

I’m sure plenty of people can relate to being at the bar or someplace and having to go into work the next day. But the fact that they only had a few hours’ of sleep and still chose to be at the bar doing who knows what is definitely interesting. Not to mention the fact that they were playing The Black Eyed Peas, so they had to be all energetic to do so. And as if playing The Black Eyed Peas was any indication, the sketch itself called for what was probably the opposite of the hangover cure:

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Kenan Thompson: Back then, those shoots used to be 10,000 miles away.

Back then, those shoots used to be 10,000 miles away. Amy Poehler: I had not slept. You had not slept. Who else was in it?

I had not slept. You had not slept. Who else was in it? Kenan Thompson: I want to say [Will] Forte. I just remember Forte, like, laying on a very hard floor.

I want to say [Will] Forte. I just remember Forte, like, laying on a very hard floor. Amy Poehler: They stopped traffic in the middle of a New Jersey highway.

They stopped traffic in the middle of a New Jersey highway. Kenan Thompson: Yeah, for us to pretend to be The Black Eyed Peas.

I can’t imagine not only having to go into work hungover and getting no sleep, but having to be The Black Eyed Peas so early in the morning in the middle of a highway. They also had to sing some of their songs, and while the sketch was definitely hilarious, knowing the story behind it is making it even better. Thompson previously talked about partying too hard with Poehler and Forte before filming the sketch, but hearing them talk about it gives me a new perspective.

There have been stories about people being drunk or high while doing Saturday Night Live, so Poehler and Thompson pulling up to film hungover is not unusual. It does take dedication and discipline to make it through filming, though, and I would have given anything to see a video of what they were like. Of course, fans can see how the sketch turned out with a Peacock subscription, Season 31, Episode 2, but I’d love to see any kind of BTS of that.

I’m sure both Thompson and Poehler learned their lesson after filming that sketch, but I wouldn’t be surprised if they still came to work slightly hungover. As long as they weren’t filming a sketch as energetic musicians in the middle of a highway early in the morning. I’m excited to see what the cast gets up to in Season 52, when the premiere episode airs on Saturday, September 26 on NBC.