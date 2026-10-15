Upcoming SNL Hosts And Musical Guests, The Saturday Night Live Season 52 Cast And More

The iconic Saturday Night Live rolls on and on and on. It's now in the midst of Season 52 on the 2026 TV schedule. It's an incredible feat, and as always, it continues to draw in fans, old and new alike. One reason it's been able to stay so relevant over the past half-century has been its ability to tap into pop culture with its choice of hosts and musical guests.

Season 52, which you can catch up on with a Peacock subscription, is no different. We've already seen a big sports star, Knicks guard Jalen Brunson, Hollywood royalty with Dakota Johnson, and a controversial comedian, Shane Gillis. Gillis has drawn fire for his monologue, which, of course, is right on par with much of SNL's history, where controversy is as part of its legacy as anything else.

The show is off for the next couple of weeks, but it returns on Halloween with a fitting host, Inde Navarrette, star of the massively popular horror movie from earlier on the 2026 movie schedule, Obsession.

Keep an eye on this space for all the hosts for Saturday Night Live Season 52. We'll keep adding them as they are announced, along with the musical guest who will be joining them.

Saturday Night Live Season 52 Hosts and Musical Guests

(Image credit: NBC)

October 31, 2026 - Inde Navarrette

(Image credit: Blumhouse Productions)

# Of Previous Hosting Appearances: 0

Musical Guest: Gracie Abrams

# Of Previous Musical Appearances: 1

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There's no better guest for Halloween 2026 than breakout star Inde Navarrette. Navarrette's horror flick Obsession got its wish at the box office and raked in ticket sales. The Superman & Lois actor is soooo creepy in Obsession (in the best way), and I think she'll be a fantastic host. No doubt there will be a great Obsession parody, but I'm really excited to see more of Navarrette's range as she prepares to join the MCU as Rogue in 2028's X-Men movie. Up next on the big screen for Navarrette is the upcoming action movie Trap House, coming to theaters on November 14th.

Navarrette will be joined by Gracie Abrams, making her second appearance as the musical guest, after first performing on another holiday show, the Christmas show in Season 50.

November 7, 2026 - Druski

(Image credit: Druski)

# Of Previous Hosting Appearances: 0

Musical Guest: TBA

Druski is an interesting choice and a great example of how SNL keeps things current. The comedian and social media star has a large and loyal following, including more than 6 million followers on YouTube and even more across other platforms. He should be a great host, as he's steeped in experience with sketch comedy, something he does all the time in his clips.

The musical guest for the show hasn't been announced yet.

Hosts And Musical Guests Who Already Had Their Turn This Season

October 10, 2026 - Shane Gillis

(Image credit: NBC/ Peacock/ Saturday Night Live)

# Of Previous Hosting Appearances: 2

Musical Guest: Rosalía

# Of Previous Musical Appearances: 1

Shane Gillis never shies away from a little controversy, and in his 3rd stint as host of SNL, the stand-up comedian certainly caused a stir with one of his jokes during his monologue. Gillis joined a long list of hosts making controversial jokes when his bit about women dressing like "whores" caused a backlash from around Hollywood. Gillis later dropped an "f-bomb" during the live show, kicking up more controversy. But let's be honest, it's late on a Saturday night, should anyone really be upset about that? I'm certainly not.

October 3, 2026 - Dakota Johnson

(Image credit: NBC)

# Of Previous Hosting Appearances: 2

Musical Guest: Turnstile

# Of Previous Musical Appearances: 1

Dakota Johnson took over Saturday Night Live hosting duties for the second episode of Season 52 on the heels of Verity's release. The appearance made headlines for a couple of reasons. First, Johnson's buddy, an up-and-coming pop singer named...checks notes...Taylor Swift, made a cameo during Johnson's monologue. Keep an eye on her, America.

The second headline came as Johnson celebrated her 37th birthday when the clock struck midnight during the show. Swift returned with a cake for Johnson during the show's goodbyes.

She was joined by Turnstile, which feels like exactly the kind of band SNL would have regularly booked in the early days, and they killed it.

September 26, 2026 - Jalen Brunson

# Of Previous Hosting Appearances: 0

Musical Guest: Katseye

# Of Previous Musical Appearances: 0

Saturday Night Live Season 52 kicked off live from New York with a very New York City vibe. Jalen Brunson, who led the NY Knicks to an NBA championship over the summer and took the city by storm, made his first appearance as host. Sports stars on SNL are usually a mixed bag, which made the choice of an athlete as the opening night host a bold one. Brunson, ever the team player, brought along a few of his fellow champs as you'd expect.