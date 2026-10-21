James Holzhauer Posted A Brutal Jeopardy Troll After Jay-Z Super Bowl Halftime Show Report

Amid much speculation, it's being reported that Jay-Z will headline the 2027 Super Bowl halftime show. That news has unsurprisingly sparked a number of reactions from the general public. With that, Jeopardy!'s James Holzhauer had the perfect response. More specifically, Holzhauer -- one of Jeopardy!'s biggest winners -- dropped a take that perfectly referenced past drama involving the storied game show.

Beyond his wild gameplay strategy, Holzhauer has made headlines a few times for his quips about the beloved quiz show or jabs toward host Ken Jennings. This time, he took a shot at the executive of Roc Nation and made an amazing joke in the process. Take a look:

For those who don't get it, that's a picture of Mike Richards, the former executive producer of Jeopardy!. Richards made waves when he announced himself as the new host of the series in 2021, despite being one of the decision-makers who oversaw a litany of celebrity guests and hosts after Alex Trebek's death.

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The situation isn't quite the same, but I see what James Holzhauer is getting at. Jay-Z isn't an unknown, but as one of the key decision-makers who rules on who performs the Super Bowl Halftime show, it does seem odd that he can pick himself. He also hasn't released an album in close to a decade, and he opted not to join his wife, Beyoncé, onstage when she performed at the big game back in 2013.

Mike Richards ultimately stepped down as Jeopardy! host when news of past controversies came to light. As for Jay-Z -- whose real name is Shawn Carter -- I'm not sure if any changes might happen. While Jay may not be so culturally relevant at the moment, it does feel as though recent Super Bowl halftime shows have been geared toward millennials in recent years. Some of Jay-Z's biggest hits came out during my formative years, so I'd be lying if I thought he was unworthy of the honor.

All this to say, Carter does have some controversy tied to his name in 2026. His connection to Diddy and various lawsuits does make me wonder if there will be some pushback from the public when it comes to him performing. Of course, that's assuming he will definitely be the performer, as there hasn't been any official word on that happening, as of this writing.

Other names have been floated in recent weeks about who may be approached to perform. Justin Bieber and Miley Cyrus were rumored to be in the running, and that again fell in line with the idea that Roc Nation was looking into acts that would appeal to a millennial audience. We'll see if the news is made official soon, and what people will say should Jay-Z be locked in as the choice.

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Jeopardy!, meanwhile, airs weekdays in syndication, so check your local listings for showtimes. James Holzhauer isn't currently on the program, but maybe he'll pop up at a tournament in the future before too long.