Without a doubt, the biggest piece of entertainment news to come out this week was Robert Pattinson's James Bond casting. The announcement essentially broke the internet, and fans have had big reactions to the next 007. It's been days, but the internet can't stop, won't stop making jokes about the 40-year-old actor's penchant for taking on huge movie roles.

Robert Pattinson has already gotten a big payday for Bond, and he stands to gain even more money and star power by playing the MI6 agent. After all, the James Bond movies (which are streaming with an Amazon Prime subscription) are one of the biggest film franchises of all time. Fan reactions keep on coming, and there's been plenty of hilarious jokes arriving online. Check out some standouts below:

"You're laughing. Robert Pattinson is going to show up in Avengers: Doomsday to defeat Doctor Doom and you're laughing."

"I kinda wanna see Robert Pattinson in the next Hunger Games if Suzanne would write another book."

"Playing Batman and James Bond is crazy. That's like being in Twilight AND Harry Potter."

"Full circle moment: Robert Pattinson shoudl sing the next Bond theme too."

"AI won't take my job. Robert Pattinson will."

"Robert Pattinson just delivered my baby and he was also the baby."

The internet can be a dark place, but it can also be one for some hilarious jokes and commentary. While not everyone agrees on Pattinson becoming the next 007, I can't get enough of the responses to him taking on the lead role in Denis Villeneuve's developing blockbuster. One can only imagine the memes will be like when Pattinson officially shows up as the character for the first time since Daniel Craig's Bond movies.

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The pressure is on for Villeneuve and company to deliver with Bond 26, especially following No Time To Die's tragic ending. While we wait, fans can enjoy the A+ responses that fans have had online. You can scroll through even more funny jokes about Pattinson's new gig below:

The internet has been truly unmatched this week, and plenty of people are poking fun at Robert Pattinson's resume, and especially his hustle over the last few years. In 2026 alone, we saw him star in The Drama, The Odyssey, Primetime and the upcoming Dune: Part Three. Landing the role as James Bond is a huge gig, and sees him join yet another beloved blockbuster franchise after Harry Potter, Twilight, The Batman, and the aforementioned Dune threequel.

It seems that no acting job is safe from Robert Pattinson. All jokes aside, this shows his incredible range, which may be a reason why Denis Villeneuve ended up giving him the role of 007.

It's currently unclear when Bond 26 will hit theaters, but fans assume its 2028 at the earliest. For now, Pattinson and Villeneuve's first collaboration Dune: Part Three will hit theaters on December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list. That date is also when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters, but despite the jokes, we shouldn't expect to see the actor pop up in that blockbuster.