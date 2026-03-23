The Diddy-Related Argument Jay-Z Is Reportedly Making Amid His Defamation Lawsuit

The currently incarcerated Sean “Diddy” Combs has been wrapped up in various legal issues in recent years, including various lawsuits from different plaintiffs. One such suit was filed by a Jane Doe near the end of 2024, who accused both Combs and fellow rapper Jay-Z of sexually assaulting her. Jay-Z denied the claims and, in February 2025, the case was dismissed. The “99 Problems” rapper has since filed a defamation suit against his accuser, though, and is now evoking Diddy in order to make an argument.

Why Did Diddy Come Up During Jay-Z’s Defamation Case?

One of the biggest issues that 56-year-old Jay-Z (whose real name is Shawn Carter) and his legal team have with this Jane Doe right now is the anonymity she currently possesses. With that, the rapper’s lawyers filed arguing against her identity being confidential. AllHipHop reports that in the newly filed paperwork, Jay’s camp cites a ruling related to Diddy as a reason why the woman’s name should be revealed amid the defamation lawsuit.

In that matter, a Second Circuit court judge in New York ruled that several of Combs’ accusers could not conceal their identities while making claims against him. The judge determined that none of them were able to prove that they were in serious danger by revealing their names. With that, Jay-Z and co. argue that the same principle applies here and that the accuser has yet to prove that she’ll be in harm’s way by revealing her name. There are also concerns that, as it stands, Jay and co. can’t look into Doe’s background.

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The initial lawsuit from that unnamed woman came down in October 2024, at which point she claimed Jay-Z and Diddy raped her in 2000 when she was 13 years old. Per the filing, the alleged incident took place at a house party in New York after that year’s MTV Video Music Awards. The plaintiff was also being represented by attorney Tony Buzbee, who also oversaw various other cases against Combs, including the women who were part of the ruling Jay-Z is now citing. When L.A. Superior Court Judge Mark H. Epstein dismissed the case last year, he argued that Buzbee engaged in “egregious misconduct” while making his case.

On that note, much of Carter’s latest filing is predicated on audio recordings that came by way of a private investigator. In those recordings, Jane Doe purportedly admitted she fabricated the claims against Carter and did so after being instructed by Buzzbee. With that, it’s alleged that Doe said it wasn’t her intention to bring Carter into the suit. A judge has yet to rule on whether the “Empire State of Mind” performer’s argument has merit. In the meantime, Diddy is still dealing with his post-trial reality.

What’s Going On With Diddy Nearly A Year After His Sex Trafficking Trial?

Sean Combs’ trial began in May 2025 and ended in July of that same year with him receiving a mixed verdict. The jury found Combs guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution but acquitted him on sex trafficking and racketeering (RICO), which held heavier penalties. By the fall, the “Bad Boy for Life” performer was sentenced to four years (or 50 months) in prison and eventually transferred from the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn to FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey to serve his time.

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As Diddy remains at Fort Dix, he and his legal team are also seeking to appeal his sentence. The basis of their argument is the assertion that Judge Arun Subramanian came to a decision on the ruling that outweighed the offenses he was charged with. As a result, Combs’ lawyers asked for his immediate release in their latest filing, though prosecutors have argued against that and filed to further validate Subramanian’s ruling. Right now, both sides are set to meet in court on April 9 to present oral arguments.

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Simultaneously, there are still numerous lawsuits swirling around Diddy despite the fact that he’s seen a few wins on that front. It’s far from clear how those situations might be resolved, and the same goes for Jay-Z’s defamation suit.