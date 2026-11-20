It's an honor to be the answer to a question on Jeopardy!, and I'd assume it's an even higher honor to be the answer for Final Jeopardy! So, with that in mind, it's always fun to see how people react to being the subject of a question featured on the show. Case in point: Ice-T had a very funny take when he found out that someone didn't know he was the answer to Final Jeopardy!.

Final Jeopardy! can literally make or break someone’s future on the long-running game show. The clues can range from history to literature to, yes, even pop culture. On the episode from the 2026 TV schedule that aired on October 28, Ice-T was the answer for the final round. Two people got it right, but one person was wrong. Ice-T addressed the moment while appearing on the Today Show and revealed just what he thinks of the whole ordeal:

I’m in a lot of crossword puzzles, because Ice-T, I-C-E-T, is a weird spelled thing. But Jeopardy, I’ve been in Jeopardy before, but Final Jeopardy. …. [They asked] who put out an album, Home Invasion, and also is the longest-running character in television. And the guy said Tim Allen. I think he was thinking about Home Improvement, right? But the two women got it right, and I only care about the women [laughs]. So, you know, he lost, and they won. But that’s how it goes. But Final Jeopardy!’s a big deal.

Of course, being a clue on Jeopardy! is a big deal, even if it does sting when someone does not know the answer. And as Ice-T pointed out, he’s been in plenty of clues over the years. That being said, it’s a lot different when you’re in Final Jeopardy!

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Overall, I love that Ice-T wasn’t too hurt over being mistaken for Tim Allen, and instead focused on the fact that the two women got it right, which is all he cares about. I'm also very entertained by the image of Tim Allen trying to rap.

Anyway, the clue was for the category “Current TV Streaks,” and it just shows that even if a clue seems easy, it may not be for a lot of people. For host Ken Jennings, there was one category that made him nervous when he was competing, and it was surprisingly hockey. While he wound up being one of the biggest Jeopardy! winners of all time and no one has yet to beat his 74-game streak, it sounds like that still haunts him. So, everyone has their blind spots.

Meanwhile, that Final Jeopardy! clue made me realize something truly insane. Despite the fact that Law & Order: SVU is in its 28th season, it’s wild to me that Ice-T has been playing Odafin “Fin” Tutuola for almost three decades. He’s been on the NBC drama since the second season and is one of the longest-running actors in the Law & Order franchise. Luckily, he doesn’t have any plans to leave any time soon. While he has been worried that he’d be written out as the show has had to make room for Kellie Giddish, that has not been the case.

Hopefully, the next time Ice-T is an answer for Final Jeopardy! everyone gets it right. However, even if it’s just the women, I’m sure he will be just fine. In the meantime, fans can catch him on Law & Order: SVU on Thursday, December 3, at 9 p.m. ET on NBC, streaming the next day with a Peacock subscription.