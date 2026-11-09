Ken Jennings Knows Exactly Who Should Replace Him On Jeopardy (And I Don’t Hate It)

Ken Jennings isn't going anywhere as Jeopardy!'s host, but he has two famous names he's considered should he need a substitute for a day. Fans may not be surprised to hear that both of these TV personalities have been working hard amid the 2026 TV schedule. These two stars sound like entries on a wishlist, but now that Jennings has put it out there, I'd love to see both of them host the quiz series.

Ken Jennings Thinks A CBS Host Would Be A Solid Jeopardy! Fill-In

Jennings finally accepted the full-time hosting gig in 2023 in the aftermath of Alex Trebek's passing and various inquiries from curious fans. During a taping, Jennings was asked who'd be a fitting replacement for him in the event he has to miss shows. The first name he floated was none other than longtime Survivor host Jeff Probst. As Jennings astutely mentioned, before Probst was watching contestants battle it out in Fiji, he had a very different gig:

Well, you know who has a lot of Jeopardy! hosting experience is Jeff Probst, who hosted Rock & Roll Jeopardy! back before he was Jeff Probst. I mean, he now hosts three seasons of Survivor a year, I think, so the guy is probably busy.

(Image credit: Robert Voets/CBS)

Probst actually hosts two seasons of Survivor a year, both of which are filmed back-to-back in Fiji in a little under two months. As the host told Variety back in 2024, however, hosting the series is a year-round job. When he's not on the island, he's helping work on post-production, overseeing the casting process for future seasons and hosting a podcast. All this to say, he may be just as busy asJennings suggested, even if he doesn't have a third season to film.

One could argue that in the event that Probst was unavailable, Pop Culture Jeopardy! host Colin Jost could serve as a substitute. Unfortunately, for Jost, though, Jennings named-dropped the host of another hit reality TV series instead.

Ken Jennings Second Pick Could Bring Some Great Energy To Jeopardy!

If Jeff Probst is too tied up in Survivor, Ken Jennings also floated RuPaul as a potential fill-in. The Drag Race host may not be any less busy than Probst, but that didn't stop the former Jeopardy! champ from name-dropping him as well:

Also, RuPaul, I think, would be pretty good.

(Image credit: World of Wonder)

RuPaul hasn't hosted Jeopardy or a spinoff, but all that Drag Race experience and his time mentoring many successful drag winners has to count for something. I think he'd be a great choice for a one-off, provided he has the time to commit.

It's interesting to hear Ken Jennings not mention Mayim Bialik, as she co-hosted with him for years before he become the sole host. Perhaps he's privy to some info that she's not willing to return to Jeopardy, or he just thought that would be a boring answer to give to the audience. We can only speculate.

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For now, it's a non-issue. Ken Jennings is solidly in the role as host, despite pushing off full-time hosting duties for years. It's kind of hilarious, considering everyone, including Alex Trebek, assumed he'd end up in the role, and that he ultimately embraced his fate years later.

Jeopardy! airs on weekdays in syndication, so check their local listings for when and where to watch it. We'll also keep an eye out to see who may substitute for Ken Jennings should he need a day off in the near future, and if Jeff or Ru end up getting tapped for it.