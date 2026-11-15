AI Tools Are Sometimes Helpful, And Sometimes They Just Prove Many People Can't Spell Jeopardy!
It's pretty incredible.
Jeopardy! has been one of the best games shows on TV for quite a long time, but I’m rapidly learning it really does take a genius to spell out the show title. The other day, Ken Jennings spoke out about who he feels might be a good fit to step in and take over Jeopardy. The story was pretty widely read on CinemaBlend, and I was honestly kind of appalled to see some of the things people were typing in to get to our page.
In many careers, AI can sometimes be a helpful tool. Other times, it just highlights how bad people are at spelling the word Jeopardy. Thanks to Jeopardy’s current run on the 2026 TV schedule and a little help from AI, I now know the answer is: What is people are awful at it?
Here’s some of the MANY words people type in when it comes to Jeopardy! stories on CinemaBlend, as I saw when I looked in my summary that compiled the search terms people used. Please also note that, yes, all of these were in the Top 20 words people searched when looking for Jeopardy stories on site.
- Jeapardy
- Jepordy
- jepardy
- jeporady
- jepoardy
- jeprody
- jeoperdy
- jeporday
- jeperdy
- jeporday
- jeporty
- jeperty
- jeoprady
The only thing that gives me a little hope in this world is that the most popular search phrase for Jeopardy on CinemaBlend was in fact “jeopardy.” Yeah, that seems to be lowercase, but who cares? So, thank you to those who, like me, have firmly embedded the correct letter order into their brains. Whether or not you choose to use the exclamation mark feels like a personal choice, and not one to play out in this article.
I do think it’s also worth noting far fewer people type in the more outlandish spellings like “jeperty” than they do “Jeapardy.” The former spelling comes off like, “What accent are we speaking in?” The latter I really feel is people spelling out the show title exactly as it sounds. Regardless, again I’d like to point out these are all Top 20 search terms, so many people still search "jeperty" when looking into what Alex Trebek and co. are up to each week. Let that sit with you for a bit.
Listen, even with Google being significantly more unreliable with search than it has ever been in the company’s history, if you type in “jeperty” (I just did), it will ask if you were intending to search “Jeopardy,” so I see how there’s no real incentive to learn to spell the title of the excellent game show if you haven’t already. You’ll get what you are looking for either way.
I’m just saying though, if you’re invested in a game show series that prides itself on getting trivia facts right (even with the occasional poorly worded clue), maybe as a fan you should invest some time into learning how to spell the show's title?
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Jeopardy!’s made some changes over the years, but changing the show’s spelling is probably never going to be one of them. Particularly, if you’re someone who has always wanted to compete on the game show, learning to spell it correctly is a cool thing to do.
Jessica Rawden is Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. She’s been kicking out news stories since 2007 and joined the full-time staff in 2014. She oversees news content, hiring and training for the site, and her areas of expertise include theme parks, rom-coms, Hallmark (particularly Christmas movie season), reality TV, celebrity interviews and primetime. She loves a good animated movie. Jessica has a Masters in Library Science degree from Indiana University, and used to be found behind a reference desk most definitely not shushing people. She now uses those skills in researching and tracking down information in very different ways.
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