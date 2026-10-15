Is Miley Cyrus Trolling Us Over Those Super Bowl Halftime Show Rumors?

We’ve reached the point on the 2026 TV schedule where it’s time to start thinking about next year's Super Bowl and who will take on the job of putting on a spectacular halftime show in 2027. Specifically, there’s been a lot of speculation that Miley Cyrus could take on the gig. Now, she’s posted something that has me wondering if she’s trolling us over all the rumors that she might perform during the NFL’s biggest game of the year.

So, in early October, it was alleged that Apple Music posted and then deleted a teaser that hinted at the headliner for Super Bowl LXI’s halftime show, per TV Insider . The post featured the silhouette of a female performer. Even though it is unverified and potentially fabricated, as the outlet noted, it did spark major speculation online, with many commenting that Miley Cyrus could have been tapped to play the halftime show. Then, some fans thought the halftime performer would be announced on Dancing with the Stars Super Bowl night, per The Palm Beach Post , and while they weren't, it kept the conversation about who could get the job going.

Now, the pop star is posting about performing at “The Bowl,” The Hollywood Bowl, that is, and it’s got me wondering if she’s nodding to all this speculation. I mean, take a look at the caption on her latest Instagram post:

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While the Hollywood Bowl is referred to as just The Bowl too, it’s hard to deny the timing here. Literally, as people are talking about whether Cyrus could play the Super Bowl or not, she’s referencing a “bowl” often in her Instagram posts. It’s serendipitous at least, and it's a big hint or her trolling us at most. No matter what her intention was, though, it has people thinking about her and the big game, as many fans commented things like:

CAN THIS ALSO BE A HINT DROP TO SUPERBOWL

What bowl?????

SEE YOU AT THE (SUPER) BOWL MAMA!!!!!! 🔥😍🙌

Is this low key a Super Bowl hint👀👀

At the Super Bowl?

The super bowl? If so yass! Miley! Xoxo 💖✨

It’s also worth noting that this isn’t the first time the “Flowers” singer has called the Hollywood Bowl just “the Bowl.” In an Instagram post from a couple of days ago about her training for her shows that will take place on October 16 and 18, she wrote:

PM training for the Bowl… only a few days away. Let’s go 🖤

Then, a week ago, she posted about “ Bowl rehearsals .” So, in the lead-up to her two performances at the Hollywood Bowl that will celebrate her album Bass Persuades, she’s been using a shortened version of the venue name that also makes me think about the Super Bowl.

Again, nothing is confirmed, and everything about Cyrus and the Super Bowl is just rumors and speculation. However, she would be a good choice for it – in fact, she performed at the NFL TikTok Tailgate during the Super Bowl in 2021. So, I really hope she is going to play halftime.

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If she does, she’ll be following Bad Bunny’s beloved halftime show that also faced quite a bit of criticism . The year before that, Kendrick Lamar’s halftime show brought the house down and got the world talking too. That’s the case almost every year, so whoever takes on the job has their work cut out for them. However, I feel like Miley Cyrus can do it.

It’s perfect timing too. She released an album, Bass Persuades, in September, and her shows at the Hollywood Bowl are unique because she very rarely does concerts. So, it would make sense if this is also preparation to play something bigger…

However, only time will tell, and for now, I just hope Miley Cyrus is having fun preparing for the shows we know are happening and either intentionally or unintentionally trolling us about the one that might.