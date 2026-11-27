Jay-Z was already taking some lumps after naming himself the headlining act of the Super Bowl halftime show, and I fear the pressure is mounting after The Wu-Tang Clan brought the house down on Thanksgiving. Amidst all the rave reviews for their performance that aired on the 2026 TV schedule, people online are now calling for them to perform at the Super Bowl.

The Wu-Tang Clan performed a medley of their greatest hits during the game between the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears, whilst The Red Hot Chili Peppers' drummer Chad Smith accompanied them on the drums. Well-deserved praise hit the internet, and people on X are already ready to see them perform in February:

The @NFL should really consider having the #WuTangClan as the #SuperBowl Halftime Show…😤 - @BlaxOut99

This is how Jay-Z thinks his Super Bowl halftime show will be. Wu Tang Clan 🔥 🐐 - @dme_363

Can we get Wu-Tang Clan at the Super Bowl next? 👐🏾🐝 -@theDYNAMICS

WU-TANG should be the half time show during this year's Super Bowl, imo. - @mzgta_346

Make the Wu-Tang the Super Bowl Halftime - @MrDelicious13

I'll admit I said the same thing after watching, especially after seeing how it was executed. There were no fancy set pieces as we've seen at past Super Bowl shows, or big cameos lined up. It was just the rap group plus the late Ol' Dirty Bastard's son (Young Dirty Bastard) performing some of their most beloved hits, with a crowd on the field hyping them up.

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I was already hyped about the performance going into things, but it exceeded my expectations by a lot. I have to give some props to former Super Bowl performer Eminem, who produced the show and could've easily inserted himself into it as a fellow hip-hop icon and well-known celebrity from Detroit. Fortunately, he showed some restraint and allowed the veteran New York rappers to have the spotlight in what will go down as a memorable performance.

It has me thinking about Jay-Z's upcoming performance, and how people could inevitably compare what he does to this. Hov has claimed he's largely disconnected from social media, though I'm curious if his team is aware of how the show was received and if they're thinking about how they can attempt to replicate it or ensure he has just as much success.

Super Bowl halftime shows are always under scrutiny regardless of who's performing, but it feels like the bar has been raised. An acclaimed halftime rap performance just months away from his own is going to have people wondering if he can rise to the occasion, including me. I hate to say I'm skeptical the rap legend can deliver, but I feel like nostalgia for his music has not aged nearly as well as the Wu-Tang Clan's.

We shall see if that's the case when Jay-Z takes the stage during the Super Bowl on February 14th. Yes, that is Valentine's Day, and yes, I'm already waiting for the stories of couples who don't realize that until it's too late.