Jenna Bush Hager Said One Curse Word On The Today Show, And Then Couldn't Move Past It: 'I Want To Be In A Shame Ball'
Oh no!
It takes a certain amount of courage for daytime talk show hosts to do their job in front of a live audience every day. Live TV can be a scary and dangerous place, and while Jenna Bush Hager has been co-hosting the fourth hour of NBC’s Today Show since 2019, she had a rough outing on the July 24 edition. Hager had an awful slip-up when she said a curse word on Today with Jenna & Friends and then was unable to let it go.
On the episode that aired on the 2025 TV schedule this Thursday, Jenna Bush Hager welcomed fellow NBC anchor Willie Geist as the co-host on her newly rebranded talk show. In the future, she’ll probably think twice about drinking margaritas at the start of her show, because she really messed up when recalling the first time she met Geist’s wife, Christina, and their then-3-year-old son George. Hager said:
Immediately, producers reacted to tell her she was not allowed to say that, prompting confusion from Jenna Bush Hager that matched Willie Geist’s shock at her comment. The former first daughter stammered:
Willie Geist responded light-heartedly:
Jenna Bush Hager stuck to her guns, arguing that not only did Willie Geist’s wife refer to her child like that, but that Hager was certain you were allowed one curse word on television. She said she was blushing, as she continued:
Without the spelling of the Dan Levy comedy — a perfect option for your next long binge — to accompany her comment, however, Jenna Bush Hager had effectively uttered yet another swear word, and a number of people could be heard shouting, “No!” I think I speak for everyone when I say:
Again, Willie Geist stepped in to shut it down, explaining:
What an absolute nightmare scenario for The Today Show host, and if you haven’t met your daily quota of cringe, you can see it all play out below:
Wow, it's not bleeped or anything!
So when you have such a monumental gaffes as 1) cursing on live TV, 2) calling your colleague's toddler an asshole, and 3) cursing a second time in trying to figure out what is and is not OK to say, one would hope Jenna Bush Hager would be able to pick herself up by her boot straps. This isn’t Bush Hager’s first awkward live TV moment, after all, so she was able to get on with the show, right?
Wrong. The host remained flustered by her mistake, saying:
On a segment after, Willie Geist reminded her to "watch your language," and even NBC correspondent Peter Alexander, who was filling in for Craig Melvin on TODAY’s early hours, got in on the fun by giving Jenna Bush Hager a hard time.
She admitted that she was spiraling, saying:
Willie Geist rejected the notion that anyone told her she could use one curse word, but told Peter Alexander he was making it worse. The situation didn’t die there, either, as she called the shame “all-encompassing” and referenced “ruining my job, ruining my career.” She asked her co-host:
I’ve got a feeling she may be asking herself those questions for a long time. However, I'm also sure that all will be perfectly fine in the long run.
We’ll have to see how quickly Jenna Bush Hager bounces back from this snafu. Check her out each morning on NBC in The Today Show’s fourth hour.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
