Travis Kelce Posted Photos With Taylor Swift, And You Cannot Tell The Swifties To Calm Down About It

You know, Taylor Swift sings about how “You Need To Calm Down,” and a lot of the time, that’s good advice. However, right now, staying calm is impossible. That’s because Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce , posted multiple personal photos of them together on his Instagram, officially hard-launching them on social media.

Now, I know – trust me, I know – Swift and Kelce have been publicly together for almost two years, and we’ve seen the pop star attending Chiefs games and the football player at the Eras Tour, heck, he even went on stage one time. There's really no shortage of cute Tayvis content. However, we’ve never seen a post this personal from either of them, so when the Super Bowl champ dropped 13 (is that number a coincidence?) personal photos on Instagram, Swifties had a proper freak out.

Over the last few months, we’ve heard reports about Swift and Kelce relaxing during the off-season and spending quality time together. This post proves that that was true. From ice skating to attending events with friends to wearing adorable matching hats, this post truly is the most adorable and personal thing, and I truly cannot move past it. Karma really is the guy on the Chiefs .

Swifties can’t get over it either, because the second this was uploaded, they took to social media to freak out (as you’d expect). To quote @tayvisnation:

killatrav posting personal photos on his instagram which is usually strictly business only with not one, not two but SEVEN photos of taylor you guys we really wonJuly 24, 2025

Truly, pretty much every other photo in this dump was of the couple.

Now, it is worth noting that about a year ago, Swift did post a photo of herself with Kelce, Prince William and his kids. Two days after that, she also led her London photo dump with an image of her with Kelce on stage. However, those are professional in the grand scheme of things; they were taken in the singer’s place of work. So, they’ve never really posted photos of their private life together.

That’s why this post from Kelce is such a big deal and why it’s led to funny reactions like this one from @mo0nandsaturn :

KILLATHANK YOU KILLATRAV FOR YOUR KILLASERVICE

This was overwhelming for us Swifties, and that's not even overselling it. Again, I can’t stress enough how rare something like this is. Both Swift and Kelce keep their social media pretty professional. We don’t get personal posts often. So, yeah, when these images dropped, we freaked out like we do when the singer announces a new project:

Ways to make the fandom freak out🐍 Rep TV - YES💿 TS12 - WOO HOO🎥 Eras Doc - HALLELUJAH Travis posts 7 new high res photos of him and Taylor: *SHRIEKS* OH MY GODDDDD BEST DAY OF OUR LIVES pic.twitter.com/XTJnUantWTJuly 24, 2025

The overwhelmed and hilarious reactions don’t stop there, either. Oh no. There are so many more. Here are some of the highlights:

“‘you look happier’ thanks travis posted taylor on instagram” - @kenziesversion

“Not to be parasocial, but I’m extremely happy for my close personal friend Taylor Alison Swift” - @taylor_feed

“is this what drugs feel like” - @everslay13

“i just teared up as if she was my close personal friend” - @hotasswiftin

Overall, I would never really attribute the word “calm” to the Swifties. However, it’s really true in this case. They had a proper crash out (in a positive way) about this photo dump from the Kansas City Chiefs star, because a post like this is lowkey unprecedented. Also, it shows that Tayvis seems to be stronger than ever, which we love.

So, yes, we’re freaking out. This is a historic moment, and I’m not even being dramatic (OK, maybe I’m being a bit dramatic).