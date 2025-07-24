Cirie Fields Made Some Big Statements About Survivor 50 After Returning, And Now I Don’t Know What To Think

The Survivor 50 players have been back from Fiji for a few weeks now. They’re all obviously on very aggressive NDAs and can’t speak about the results of what happened, but they have been approved to make innocuous social media posts and give interviews to hype other projects. I’ve mostly tuned these comments out, but to be honest, I can’t stop fixating on something OG legend Cirie Fields recently said.

The multi-time player, who many call the best non-winner in Survivor history, was doing an interview with E! Online, assumedly to push her partnership with Nutri-Grain and the “Not Sorry” campaign, when she was asked about Survivor 50. Of course she was going to say positive things, but her statement was so ludicrously over the top that it left me a bit rattled. Check out this quote…

I can tell you one thing about season 50, and I haven't said this about any other season. I've watched since Richard Hatch. I'm a fan as well as a contestant… Best season ever. Best. Not just because I was there. Best. Season. Ever.

Cirie has tricked people and pulled off some all-time great moves across a variety of reality competition shows, but she’s also a measured and thoughtful person who isn’t often prone to exaggeration. If Q or Coach told me this was the best season ever, I would be a little excited but probably assume they were just promoting the show. For Cirie to say this, I feel like I have to take it a bit more seriously.

There’s also potentially a spoiler you could read into buried within her comments. If you don’t want to talk about that, then go ahead and bail out of this article.

Survivor 50 reportedly kept every player in Fiji for the duration of the game to prevent spoilers, but it’s a fair assumption that anyone who made the jury would be a lot more plugged into the gameplay and what happened on the island than someone eliminated before the jury. There are some fans who are taking these comments to mean Cirie must have made at least a semi-deep run or otherwise she wouldn’t have the information to know whether this was one of the best seasons ever.

That’s certainly a valid point, but there’s also an entirely reasonable counterargument. Cirie was on Heroes Vs Villains, which many fans consider the greatest season in the show’s history. She did not make the jury after an unexpectedly early exit, but given how close the Survivor community is and how much crazy stuff happened, it’s reasonable to think she probably knew she was apart of something special before she actually watched the season. It’s certainly possible the same thing happened here.

I don’t know. I feel like I could drive myself crazy trying to figure out what all of these comments mean. Unfortunately, I can’t help myself and will continue to speculate about the most minor evidence because that’s what a Survivor superfan does.

Survivor 50 won't actually air until 2026, but given it's the first returning season we've had in a long time, fans have a ton of feelings they are not keeping to themselves. I'm right there with them and have done my fair share of complaining, but mostly, I'm just excited to see how it all played out. Fingers crossed it truly is the best season ever.