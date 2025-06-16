What's Up With Replacing Hoda? Someone Asked Jenna Bush Hager, And I'm A Little Surprised By Her Answer

Fans were left shocked after longtime Today Show co-anchor Hoda Kotb announced in September 2024 that she’d retire from the program (and network TV as a whole). Kotb ultimately signed off for the final time on January 10, 2025. At present, NBC is in a position in which it must find a successor for Kotb, who not only worked on the main show but also co-hosted the program’s fourth hour, Today with Hoda and Jenna. The other half of that duo, Jenna Bush Hager, just provided an update, and it leaves me a bit surprised.

Since Hoda Kotb’s departure, her and Jenna Bush Hager’s show has been retitled Today with Jenna & Friends. In this current state, the program sees Hager being paired up with a different guest host over different stretches of time. Hager recently caught up with People and was straight-up asked how the search for Kotb’s replacement was progressing. Believe it or not, the media personality seemed to provide a somewhat casual answer:

We're still searching. We definitely want somebody permanent at some point just because that's our show, and I think the Today show is such a family. So to have somebody sit in that seat means a lot to all of us. So it will happen. I think we've all just been kind of living day by day and we don't have any developments yet, but we will.

Based on that response, it sounds like the powers that be are actively looking for someone else to take on the gig. However, Jenna Bush Hager’s comments also give me the impression that the producers aren’t in a rush to find someone. I can certainly understand the group wanting to take their time when it comes to finding another anchor. However, I would’ve thought that the search would be a bit quicker, given that this is a position for one of the biggest talk shows on TV we’re talking about.

More on Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager (Image credit: NBC) Who Could Replace Hoda As Jenna Bush Hager’s Today Co-Host? Hoda Kotb Has A Few A+ Ideas

Interestingly enough, these comments do seem to track with sentiments that were shared by the Read All About! author earlier this year. She asked that the public “chill out” when it came to the search and opined that the audience “deserves the time to get to know a ton of different people, ton of different backgrounds.” At this point, there have indeed been more than a few notable stars to serve as guest host. Scarlett Johansson, Taraji P. Henson, Bowen Yang and Dwyane Wade are just a few of the A-listers that have all been on the show in recent months.

Hoda Kotb, meanwhile, seems content with her decision to leave network TV. She previously chalked up her choice to a desire to try new endeavors and spend time with her two daughters, Hayley Joy (9) and Hope Catherine (5). Kotb was ultimately replaced in her position by Craig Melvin, who received some kind words from his predecessor as he started his tenure. Despite her apparent retirement from TV, Kotb was caught up in rumors, as insiders claimed she was going to take over The Kelly Clarkson Show. Kotb eventually shot down that speculation when she returned to Today for an interview.

It may be surprising that NBC has yet to find a new star to join Today and work with Jenna Bush Hager, but I’m hopeful that the producers will use the time wisely to find the right person. As of this writing, no timetable has been set for any kind of official announcement. For now, viewers can enjoy Jenna & Friends as it continues to air amid the 2025 TV schedule.