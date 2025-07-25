I Rewatched Freaky Friday For The First Time As An Adult, And I Need To Talk About The Real MVP Of This Movie

Freaky Friday was a big part of my childhood. Long before a Disney+ subscription existed, I’d watch the movie on TV over and over; however, I hadn’t seen the 2003 classic in a very long time. So, with Freakier Friday set to premiere soon on the 2025 movie schedule , I decided to revisit the OG Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis film for the first time as an adult, and I need to talk about the unsung hero and unexpected MVP of it.

It's Mark Harmon’s Character!

So, as I stated, I watched Freaky Friday a lot as a kid, and it came out when I was 4 years old. I’ve always loved Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis’ shenanigans as Anna and Tess, I wanted to be as cool as Anna, and obviously, I had a crush on Chad Michael Murray’s Jake. I also can’t deny how empowering and loving Anna and Tess’s story is as they switch places and literally walk a mile in each other’s shoes.

However, rewatching it for the first time as an adult ahead of Freakier Friday’s release , I realized I never really truly appreciated Mark Harmon’s character Ryan. Tess’s fiancé-turned-husband is such a sweet, caring and considerate character, and as we’re about to discuss, he’s the MVP of this film.

Ryan Got His Partner A Great Career Opportunity

From the jump, it’s pretty clear that Ryan is a great partner for Tess. He cares about her family, and he’s accepting of their circumstances. However, it becomes abundantly clear that he goes above and beyond for this family when he gets Jamie Lee Curtis’ character on a talk show to promote her book.

Things don’t go great during that moment, because Anna is Tess. However, it’s the gesture that counts! And what Ryan did was really sweet, thoughtful and genuinely impactful.

Ryan Let Anna Go To The Concert And Then Asked Tess To Go Watch Her

My guy Ryan also understands and respects his soon-to-be-stepdaughter’s passions, and he’s very supportive of them. At the rehearsal dinner, when Anna’s friends come to get her for their performance, he encourages her to go. It’s the sweetest thing ever, and I was even more ready for the wedding bells to ring for him and Tess when he said this to his partner (who was actually his stepdaughter):

I fell in love with you. I knew you came with a history and a family, and I respect the hell out of that. You’ve always put the kids first, that’s exactly how it should be. That’s how I want it. I never pushed Anna, because I want her to like me on her own terms in her own way.

That kind of speech is such a green flag, and then we got another when he prompted Tess to go watch Anna perform, which ultimately helped them switch back. He didn’t even know they were swapped at the time; he’s just that supportive and caring.

Ryan Stuck Through ALL That Switch Nonsense, And He Did So With Grace And Love

In the end, the reason why Mark Harmon’s character is the MVP of this movie comes down to how well he handles this body-swapping comedy . Think about it, while Tess and Anna’s situation is hilarious, if you were actually there and experiencing it, it would be incredibly weird and hard to handle. If I were him, I would have freaked out.

However, Ryan rode the chaotic waves immaculately, and his love for Tess never ever wavered. He really handled it all with grace and love and more than proved himself as a worthy addition to the family. So, to quote Anna’s friend, “Mr. Dude, you rock!”