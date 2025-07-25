Chad Michael Murray Opened Up About What He’d ‘Hope’ A One Tree Hill Reboot Focuses On, And It’s Very Meaningful

Chad Michael Murray was an integral part of the teenage pop culture experience in the early 2000s, with TV and movie roles on Gilmore Girls, Dawson’s Creek, Freaky Friday, A Cinderella Story and (excuse me while I swoon) as Lucas Scott on One Tree Hill. With a reboot of One Tree Hill reportedly in the works, the former star had a meaningful message about what he hopes the new series will focus on.

Back in August 2024, it was announced a sequel series was in development with former One Tree Hill stars Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton and Daneel Ackles signed on as executive producers (and expected to reprise their former characters). While Chad Michael Murray will not be returning to the show, according to reports, he does want to see the series come to fruition for a new generation of fans. He told Extra:

I hope for this new generation. I really do hope. I think that that show struck a chord with so many people. I mean, we know it did, and still today — now, I think it’s on HBO Max or something — but it’s been on every streaming platform and it’s done so well everywhere. And we have fans that are 13, 14 years old and I’m like, ‘You guys weren’t even born when we were shooting.’ Like my mind explodes.

The actor is correct that One Tree Hill is available to stream — with either an HBO Max subscription or a Hulu subscription, in fact — giving so many people access to it, regardless of if they were fans during its original run from 2003 to 2012.

As for what he’d hope to see from the reboot, he gave a very mindful response, saying:

If it happens, if it ever comes to fruition, I just hope that they focus on this generation of kids. Like it’s a new generation of kids and they’re dealing with the different trials and tribulations that happen today, right, and that that’s the focus. Because I want each kid to be able to relate to somebody on screen and go, ‘That’s me.’

One Tree Hill had characters representing all of your typical high school stereotypes, from the jock to the nerd and everything in between, tackling real-life issues like young love, eating disorders and complicated family dynamics, which likely spoke to a lot of the show’s fans at the time in one way or another.

Times have changed significantly over the past 20-plus years, and while many of the same issues still remain, the One Tree Hill sequel would have to approach them completely differently. I love that this is something Chad Michael Murray has thought about, and hopefully those writing the reboot are that thoughtful about what the young residents of Tree Hill, North Carolina, should experience.

Disney Plus + Hulu + Max: $29.97 $16.99 A Month

Arguably the ultimate streaming bundle, I think this is one of the most exciting streaming deals available right now. Yes, it is available all year round, but it marries together some of the most exciting on-demand libraries for streaming. Get all your Marvel with a helping of Hulu Originals like Only Murders in the Building and Max's eclectic selection of golden oldies like One Tree Hill and exciting newer hits like The Last of Us.

CMM may not be planning a return, but Tyler Hilton said he’s down to reprise his role as Chris Keller alongside Sophia Bush (aka Brooke Davis), Hilarie Burton (Peyton Sawyer) and Daneel Ackles (Rachel Gatina), and I can’t wait to see what other faces might pop up — as well as meet some younger characters. Hopefully we’ll get a positive update soon.