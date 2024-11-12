What Is A+ Trolling? Jeopardy Clue Pokes Fun At Ken Jennings' Viral Faux Pas In An Honestly Amazing Way

For most contestants who experience an embarrassing moment on Jeopardy! — whether that’s leaving the “L” off of “Republic” or confusing Michael Caine for Mick Jagger — they really just have to lay low and take the social media jabs for a couple of days until their 15 minutes of shame blows over. Ken Jennings, however, is no ordinary Jeopardy! champion, and he therefore continues to be haunted by one of the show’s funniest faux pas. The writers are ensuring we'll never forget either, as they took an opportunity on the 2024 TV schedule to execute some truly A+ trolling.

What Was Ken Jennings’ Infamous ‘Tool Time’ Gaffe?

To fully appreciate what the quiz show writers have done in the current era of Jeopardy! , we must first travel back to October 2004, which was the back half of Ken Jennings’ record 74-game win stream.

The category: “Tool Time.” The clue, as read by iconic game show host Alex Trebek: “This term for a long-handed gardening tool can also mean an immoral pleasure seeker.” Jennings famously buzzed in with the immediate response:

What is a hoe?

Alex Trebak stoically rejected the answer as the audience burst into laughter, causing the host to also react with a, “Whoa!” Another contestant then rang in to give the correct answer of “rake.”

It’s a truly hilarious clip that still makes the viral rounds, likely in part because of Ken Jennings’ continued fame on the Jeopardy! stage. It seems if we ever did forget, the clue writers would be right there with a reminder.

Jeopardy! Clue Trolls Ken Jennings With Hilarious Callback

The November 11 episode of one of the best game shows ever featured the category “All A Board,” which apparently provided the perfect opportunity to poke fun at the host’s two-decade-old faux pas. The clue read, “It’s the delicious advertising item in use here,” and y’all, I can’t get over the photo they showed:

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

As a longtime Jeopardy! fan, I got the reference immediately, and a special shout-out to whoever came up with and then executed the hilariously conspicuous photoshop job that made it look like there was a clue on that sandwich board. That is some truly inspired work, and fans have to appreciate those little easter eggs, right?

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

After Joey DeSena responded correctly with “What is a sandwich board?,” Ken Jennings acknowledged the joke by saying:

That sandwich board is giving me flashbacks.

Hats off to the behind-the-scenes crew for that one.

The “What is a hoe?” sandwich board might be the latest example of Ken Jennings being trolled on Jeopardy!, but it’s not the first. A few years ago, when Jennings stepped in as guest host after Alex Trebek passed away, Brian Chang trolled Jennings with his Final Jeopardy! response . Instead of giving the correct answer, Chang wrote, “What is H&R Block?,” which is what Jennings SHOULD have written back on November 30, 2004, when his 74-game streak was broken.

Check your local listings to see when to catch Jeopardy! in your area, because you really never know what hilarity will pop up from the clue writers or the contestants.