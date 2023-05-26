Jeopardy! Insider Claims People Are Not Happy After Ken Jennings Took Over For Mayim Bialik During Writer's Strike

Ever since Jeopardy! fans believed that either Ken Jennings or Mayim Bialik would be named the quiz show’s one true host following Alex Trebek’s death (and plenty of other drama), a debate has raged over who is more deserving of the title. Even after EP Michael Davies named them permanent co-hosts , people are still weighing in on who they like better. Now, there may be additional fodder for the discourse, and it has to do with people allegedly being upset about Jennings taking over for Bialik amid the WGA writer’s strike.

When the Writers Guild of America went on strike May 2, Mayim Bialik announced that she would be stepping away from Jeopardy! for the remainder of its season to stand in solidarity with the writers. The decision was made to go ahead with the production of the final episodes, and Ken Jennings was called back to host. RadarOnline reports that this move prompted some to call the Jeopardy! GOAT an “opportunist,” saying he has “showed his true colors” by taking her place during the strike. According to the source:

It's one thing for a crew member who can't afford to quit to keep coming to work — but he's getting a fat paycheck.

The writers on the iconic game show are members of the WGA, however, all of the clues for the rest of Season 39 had been written before the strike started. It was reported that Michele Loud, Jim Rhine and Billy Wisse were among the Jeopardy! writers on the picket line.

Before the strike inspired her to end her season early, Mayim Bialik was scheduled to finish out Season 39 behind the lectern. Ken Jennings had already hosted more episodes than anticipated, after the actress’ Call Me Kat production schedule prohibited her from returning to Jeopardy! at the beginning of the year as planned.

Ken Jennings reportedly hosted the episodes filmed from May 16-19, which would mean those episodes are likely to begin airing in July, with the season ending on July 28.

While fans have passionately debated whether Mayim Bialik or Ken Jennings — one of the biggest winners in Jeopardy! history — was better suited to host the quiz show, there’s never appeared to be tension between the co-hosts themselves. The Big Bang Theory alum has even joked that she prefers Jennings too!

Executive producer Michael Davies recently addressed the strong opinions that social media users share regarding the hosts, saying that no matter which one of them is behind the lectern, the ratings have remained the same. He also said he stands by his decision to bring Ken Jennings on board to share duties with Mayim Bialik — who had previously been announced as the host of prime-time tournaments — following former EP and would-be host Mike Richards’ firing .

Ken Jennings served as host of the recently wrapped Jeopardy! Masters tournament, which saw James Holtzhauer win the inaugural Alex Trebek Trophy, and earlier this year, Mayim Bialik delivered the clues for the Celebrity Jeopardy! spinoff, which Ike Barinholtz won in dramatic fashion .