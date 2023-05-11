Mayim Bialik Is Skipping The Final Week Of Jeopardy To Support The Writers Strike, So What Does That Mean For The Game Show?

The WGA writers strike has already had an effect on several television productions, shutting down Saturday Night Live ahead of Pete Davidson’s return for a guest-hosting gig and putting network late-night talk shows on indefinite hiatus. Now it seems the game show industry will also be impacted, as Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik has announced that she will not be present for the final week of filming for Season 39, as she stands in solidarity with the writers. Production of the quiz show, however, has not halted, so what does that mean for the final episodes?

Mayim Bialik Steps Away From Jeopardy! In Support Of The Writers

The Writers Guild of America officially went on strike May 2, with its 11,000 members seeking fair pay in the age of streaming and amid the growing popularity of artificial intelligence. To that end, Mayim Bialik has decided not to continue hosting for the remainder of Jeopardy!’s current season, Deadline reports.

She joins several members of Hollywood who support the writers’ rights, as many have been seen on the picket lines themselves, and late-night hosts including Seth Meyers and Jimmy Fallon have continued to pay writers out of their own pockets.

Jeopardy! is a WGA show that features contributions from its members, and writers Michele Loud, Jim Rhine and Billy Wisse are among the quiz show’s writers who have joined the picket lines over the past week. However, as the clues for the remaining Season 39 games were written ahead of the strike, the show will continue production — just not with Mayim Bialik leading the way.

Ken Jennings Will Return As Host For Jeopardy!’s Final Season 39 Episodes

Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik have passed the baton back and forth this season on Jeopardy! after being named permanent co-hosts. However, when Jennings — one of the biggest winners in Jeopardy! history — ceded his spot behind the lectern on May 1, that was supposed to be the last we saw of him in syndication this season. (The GOAT is currently serving as host of the primetime spinoff Jeopardy! Masters.)

With Mayim Bialik exiting the show early in support of the WGA Writers Strike, Ken Jennings’ fans will be excited to learn that he’ll take over the remaining Season 39 episodes, which are set to film between May 16 and 19. That likely means he’ll be returning to our screens with his signature dad jokes in July for the final few weeks of competition.

This marks a pretty big period of transition for Mayim Bialik, as her decision comes on the heels of her sitcom Call Me Kat being canceled by Fox following its third season. Fans of the Blossom star can continue to see her in syndication (check your local listings for air times) on Jeopardy! for a few more weeks.