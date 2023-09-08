After Jimmy Fallon Apologized In The Wake Of Toxic Workplace Allegations, An Old Clip Of Martin Short Roasting Him Is Going Viral
The Tonight Show's work environment has been a major topic of discussion.
This week, Jimmy Fallon became the latest TV host to be faced with allegations of a toxic workplace environment. Rolling Stone dropped an exposé, which involves claims from a number of current and former staffers on The Tonight Show. Fallon has since issued an apology to those who spoke out, per reports. Since the story broke, the media personality has been trending heavily on social media. Amid that, there’s an old clip going viral, which shows actor and comedian Martin Short roasting Fallon on air.
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon employees dropped a variety of allegations, but the general consensus seemed to be that staff morale could be low. Some also claimed their mental health took a toll due to working conditions and lack of occupational stability. It’s also been alleged that Fallon would lash out at employees if he found himself under pressure. According to Variety, the 48-year-old host addressed the allegations while meeting with his staff via Zoom. During the meeting, he reportedly expressed regret for “embarrassing” his colleagues due to the reports:
In the aftermath of the initial story being published, some current employees have stepped up to defend the former Saturday Night Live star. Some staff members anonymously spoke to ET and claimed that the reports “misrepresent” the workplace. Some have also claimed that the purported toxicity emanated from an earlier period in the comic’s hosting stint, which involved another showrunner. Comedian Jerry Seinfeld also refuted a story about the host allegedly scolding a crew member.
All the while, the Internet continues to chat about the situation and, as it’s done so, the previously mentioned video has been making the rounds. The clip of Martin Short, who was on the talk show with friend and colleague Steve Martin, saw the comic humorously poking fun at the host’s on-air persona. Short’s comments seem to joke about the notion that Jimmy Fallon only pretends to be a nice guy. You can see the clip for yourself below:
I like the one Martin Short called Jimmy Fallon phony to his face. pic.twitter.com/v5qp2it8XdSeptember 7, 2023
It should be pointed out here that Martin Short only seems to be joking with the media personality. Plus, Short (and Steve Martin) are widely known for roasting celebrities – and each other. They actually took jabs at the Tonight Show’s current host during another appearance on the program and also took shots at Nick Cannon and more. So these two certainly don’t rib just a handful of people.
At present, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is still on hiatus due to the ongoing WGA writers strike. So it’s currently unclear as to when the show might return to the airwaves. The specifics of what exactly has happened behind the scenes at the studio will probably never be known to the general public. Yet one gets the feeling that based on Fallon’s reported apology, he’ll seek to maintain a positive environment once work starts up again. In the meantime, it’s possible social media commentators will continue to weigh in on the matter, and clips like the one above could continue to roll around.
