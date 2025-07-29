Michael C. Hall Has Seen Your Dexter Ending Complaints, And He Knows Exactly How You Feel About That ‘Very Unsatisfying’ Finale

Michael C. Hall and the creative minds behind the Dexter franchise tried to end the eponymous serial killer's story twice. So the fact that Dexter: Resurrection is now airing on Showtime and streaming for Paramount+ subscription holders illustrates how successful the IP is. As the franchise continues to garner buzz, Hall reveals that he's aware of the fans' reactions to the ending of the original series as well as New Blood's conclusion. With that, the star isn't holding back his thoughts.

Amid Resurrection's run (which comes with a star-studded cast and a "killer" storyline), Hall talked to Screen Rant about the endings to Dexter and Dexter: New Blood. The end of the OG show saw the lead character living in seclusion as a lumberjack. When fans didn't like that development, the writers tried to shift gears by having Dexter die after being shot by his son, Harrison. When Hall made reference to both of those endings in his recent interview, he talked about why neither seemed to work the way he and his collaborators hoped:

I think it was a unifying, no, sorry, go on. No, no, no, no. It was very, very unsatisfying. It made narrative sense that he went into self-imposed exile, but that's not what anybody wanted to see. Or it is certainly not how they wanted anything to end, and then it was tough to see him apparently taken out by his son as well.

Based on those comments, Michael C. Hall and co. realized that the issue wasn't about how Dexter ended, but rather that they didn't want the ride to end. Fans' appetites for this franchise are still signficiant, which is why we now have Resurrection and the prequel series, Original Sin, which will be returning for Season 2.

While I don't imagine fans will be receive another new Dexter series announcement before the 2025 TV schedule closes out, it does seem that Paramount is committed to making stories about the droll serial killer. There could very likely be a point at which Dexter comes to an end, but that time certainly isn't now.

As a fan, my big takeaway from Michael C. Hall's comments is that it doesn't seem the ride is coming to an end anytime soon. At least, that's what I want to believe, though I think Angel Batista is hot on the tail of his former friend and potentially looking to deliver justice to the real Bay Harbor Butcher.

Of course, Dexter has to end at some point, and the producers already failed when crafting an ending in which he escapes and another one where he dies. The OG series is still great regardless of its controversial conclusion, and I think the last thing many fans want to see is a world in which Dexter overstays his welcome. It all has to end at some point, so let's just hope that when it's time, there's an ending that's worthy of this blood-soaked saga.

Dexter: Resurrection airs on Showtime on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET, but those with Paramount+ can watch the new episodes beginning on Friday. Of course, they can also enjoy the original series, which to still regarded as one of the best TV shows to ever air on TV, regardless of its ending.