‘The Mirrorball Is Back In Their Court.’ Could Tom Bergeron Return To Dancing With The Stars? What He Says

Dancing With the Stars is prepping for its 34th season, which will premiere this fall on the 2025 TV schedule. So far, we know about a few contestants who will be making their debut in the ballroom, and we know Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro will be back as hosts. However, I can’t help but still wonder about Tom Bergeron, who was unceremoniously fired in 2020. Will he ever get to be in the ballroom again? Well, he’s opening up about the chances of coming back.

Bergeron was the original host of DWTS, and he starred in the first 28 seasons. ABC surprisingly fired him and co-host Erin Andrews ahead of Season 29. He got honest about the firing in 2021, saying that the show he left was not the show he loved, which makes you question whether or not a return to the ballroom is ever happening.

Well, now, Bergeron’s “good buddy,” original executive producer Conrad Green, is back at DWTS, and the former AFV host told USA Today that a return for him may not be too far off:

We did have lunch, and we did talk, and I offered a scenario where I might come back for a night in a certain capacity. The mirrorball is back in their court now.

While that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s coming back, it also makes it clear that a return, even if it is just temporary, is not impossible. Personally, it would be hard to see Bergeron on the show and not host, but his just being a guest judge would be better than nothing.

It should be pointed out that he almost came back for the 500th episode last season. However, he declined since he would have been in the audience and not actually part of the episode. To that point, he said:

I said that I'd get too fidgety sitting in the audience.

Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

Dancing with the Stars airs live on ABC. However, it also streams live on Disney+. So, you can still easily tune in for the telecast even if you don't have live TV. Plans for Disney+ start at $9.99 per month.

Even though Bergeron is no longer on Dancing With the Stars, he still keeps the show close to his heart. He occasionally meets up with DWTS vets such as Andrews and Cheryl Burke, and even has a new reality show for Shark Week that is a nod to DWTS and aptly called Dancing With the Sharks. Obviously, nothing would be as great as him returning as a host, but Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro have been doing pretty well, so no matter what, the show is in good hands.

It's hard to tell if Bergeron will ever actually return to Dancing With the Stars, but the fact that he has been in talks is a good sign. At least he’s doing Dancing With the Sharks, so there will be some semblance of a mirrorball even if it’s underwater.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Meanwhile, there will still be a lot to look forward to in the upcoming season of DWTS, which premieres on September 16 on ABC (you can also stream it live with a Disney+ subscription). There are bound to be surprises in store, and who knows? Maybe one of those surprises will be Tom Bergeron returning to the ballroom.