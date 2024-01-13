'Holy S**t, Right?': Jo Koy Got Real About His Golden Globes Monologue And The Response During First Stand-Up Gig After The Award Show

On Sunday night, Jo Koy was the talk of the town (and the internet), but not for the reasons anyone would like to be. When the standup comedian hosted the Golden Globes, he was instantly roasted by viewers watching the awards at home and given the cold shoulder by his A-list audience, including the likes of Taylor Swift, who went viral for being visibly unamused by a joke pointed at her. Four days later, on Friday night, Koy resumed his comedy tour in St. Louis, Missouri, and he was welcomed with a standing ovation before he talked candidly about his hosting experience.

Following Jo Koy helping give out statuettes to the 2024 Golden Globes winners , he returned to an audience of fans at the Stifel Theatre. Per Variety , here’s how he reacted to the big rounds of applause he was greeted with at the Friday edition of his “Jo Koy World Tour”:

Holy shit, right? This big hug that you gave me is all I need, swear to god. Fucking whirlwind, goddamn.

During the set itself, Jo Koy couldn’t help but get into what it was like to host the awards show and the subsequent backlash he’s received. Here’s what Koy quipped:

Lot a marshmallows, man. They’re delicious, but goddamn, they’re soft. I just come from a different time. I see the changes that are happening. I get it, but goddamn, can we fucking laugh at ourselves?

During the St. Louis show, Koy’s comments were apparently met with loud applause that even included one audience member shouting “fuck ‘em” in support of the comedian. Jo Koy also said this:

I got a feeling none of you motherfuckers watched it, and I’m kinda happy. Oh my god. It feels good to live in this country. We get to say what we want to say. Don’t be apologetic about it at all. Be able to…speak your mind.

Koy was apparently an hour late to the set that night due to a snowstorm that caused his flight to be delayed. Even with that in mind, his audience stuck through with him and offered a very different reaction to his jokes than we saw during the Hollywood awards show.

Since the Globes, Jo Koy has shared that he “had fun” hosting the ceremony despite the “tough room.” He has also commented that he feels as though he did well “given the circumstances.”

During the Friday night set, Jo Koy also openly shared he hadn’t “laughed in four days” amidst the warm welcome from the audience before also encouraging them to “fail as much as you can” as long as you “get the fuck back up.” Despite Jo Koy’s whirlwind week, it sounds like he’s taking the whole thing in stride and was rather happy to be around fans again after the Golden Globes reception wasn’t as positive as he had hoped.