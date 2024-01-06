Comedian Jo Koy Talks Hosting The Golden Globes And What It Means For Representation In The Industry
He's making history this weekend.
It’s almost time to celebrate the best of 2023's movie releases and TV shows with the 81st Golden Globes this Sunday. And for those following the award show airing on CBS and via a Paramount+ subscription, naming stand-up comedian Jo Koy as its host was a historic choice. Now, the comedian has shared what the hosting gig means to him.
Jo Koy will make history this Sunday as the first Filipino-American to host the ceremony, and he couldn’t be more excited and proud. Here’s what the comedian had to say about the career milestone:
While speaking to Entertainment Tonight about being the face of the 81st Golden Globes this weekend, Jo Koy shared how growing up watching award shows he never saw someone like him take up the mantle of a big Hollywood ceremony like The Globes.
He joins a list that includes Jerrod Carmichael, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler (who did it a few times together), as well as Ricky Gervais, a Golden Globes mainstay. In the past decade, NBC late-night hosts Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers previously hosted as well, and in 2019 Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh were an unexpected but delightfully hilarious duo for the ceremony.
Jo Koy is mixed race, with a Filipino mother and a white American father. In 2022, the comedian and actor opened up to CinemaBlend about growing up with an “identity crisis” while trying to reconcile his two identities, which he's explored through his film Easter Sunday and past stand-up specials. Koy has four Netflix specials that were filmed between 2017 and 2022. His latest one is Jo Koy: Live From The L.A. Forum; it's his biggest venue yet, and it seats 17,000 people, showing how popular the comedian is.
Representation is all about seeing one’s self in the media, and perhaps someone will see the comedian hosting this weekend who identifies with Jo Koy in some way and will feel more inspired and seen. Koy was announced as the 81st Golden Globes host in December. Upon the announcement, he said this:
“Mahal Kita” is a Filipino expression that means “I love you.” Jo Koy has a lot of positive energy to entertain Hollywood’s best and brightest along with all the viewers watching at home. The 2024 Golden Globe nominees include the actors and creators from movies like Barbie, Oppenheimer, Killers of the Flower Moon and TV shows like The Last Of Us, Succession and Abbott Elementary being honored with golden statues. The award show begins at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET this Sunday, January 7 on the 2024 TV schedule, so make sure to tune in to see who takes home the gold as well as Jo Koy.
