Jo Koy Responds To Golden Globes Monologue Backlash Including That Taylor Swift Joke

The 2024 Golden Globes winners received their flowers this past weekend amongst a packed pool of talent. However, a few people might argue that some stars shined brighter than others. The ceremony’s host, Jo Koy, arguably didn’t have the best outing during the high-profile event. Like any other person in his position, Koy started the show with a monologue , and the jokes were not well received. One of the puns that received much attention was one involving Taylor Swift, who was in attendance. Now, as the Internet continues to roast his work, Koy is addressing his intro as well as his Swift-related jab.

Anyone who tuned in for the show could probably sense that the room wasn’t too lively while the 52-year-old comedian was giving his spiel. Amid the address, cameras cut to a slew of stars, who looked either disinterested or unimpressed. Jo Koy caught up with Good Morning America on Monday to provide a recap of his hosting experience. The comedian stated that he enjoyed the occasion, though he didn’t hold back from admitting that some of the criticism “hurt.” He broke down the job from his point of view, saying:

I had fun. You know, it was a moment that I’ll always remember. That's a tough room. It was a hard job, I’m not going to lie… I’d be lying if [I said] it doesn’t hurt. I hit a little moment there where I was like, ‘Ah.’ Hosting is just a tough gig. Yes, I am a stand-up comic. but that hosting position it’s a different style. It’s not the same style. I kind of went in and did the writer’s thing. We had 10 days to write this monologue. It was a crash course. I feel bad, but hey, I still gotta say I loved what I did.

While some of his quips were more maligned than others, the joke that seemed to truly go viral was the aforementioned one regarding the singer. During his set, Jo Koy asked, what’s “the big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL?” He then answered the query, saying that on the awards show “we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift.” The songstress quickly cut a look while taking a sip of her drink. Koy admitted to GMA that the joke fell “flat,” though he also clarified that he wasn’t trying to take a shot at the Grammy winner herself but at something else:

I think it was when the Taylor [Swift] one was just a little flat…It was a weird joke, I guess. But it was more on the NFL…I was trying to make fun of the NFL using cutaways and how the Globes didn’t have to do that. So it was more of a jab toward the NFL. But it just didn’t come out that way.

Ahead of the telecast, the comedian opened up about hosting the Golden Globes and the significance of it. The Haunted Mansion alum – who’s of mixed Filipino race – said the opportunity meant a lot to him and acknowledged its importance in regard to representation. Few would probably disagree that such a gig marked a huge professional moment for him.

Even though the Golden Globes didn’t quite go the way he probably would’ve hoped, it appears that the entertainer is trying to stay somewhat upbeat about it. Let’s be honest, this isn’t the end of Jo Koy’s life and career. Nevertheless, it’s probably a safe bet that his monologue (and Taylor Swift’s reaction to that one joke) are going to be remembered by the Internet for quite some time.