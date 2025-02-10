Kaitlin Olson's Super Bowl Post Is One That It's Always Sunny Fans Like Me Can Definitely Appreciate

Considering Rob McElhenney scoffed at pole-greasing precautions made by NOLA officials to thwart Philadelphia Eagles’ fans rowdy celebrations, it should be no surprise to learn that the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star and co-creator was with wife and fellow comedy mastermind Kaitlin Olson watching Super Bowl LIX inside the Superdome. Also not so shocking? The couple was pleased as rum punch (or Riot Juice) that the Eagles once again took home the Lombardi trophy.

Olson, whose excellent ABC dramedy High Potential is wrapping up its first season on the way to an already renewed Season 2, took to Instagram to share her celebratory message after the Super Bowl was over. And while the post offered a relatively brief display of mirth that remained completely on-point with the team being celebrated, it’s still a fun one for It’s Always Sunny fans to read in particular, and the reason why should be obvious.

Birds! That’s right, nothing that even remotely represents maturity in any form is happening here, as I’m only making correlations between Olson’s go-to cheer for the Eagles and her Always Sunny character Dee Reynolds’ most oft-cited nickname. Well, not a “nickname” so much as an “insult.” And not “cited” so much as "belligerently hollered.”

After 16 seasons across FX and FXX, Kaitlin Olson has no doubt heard a confounding assortment of characters’ quotes from fans, but says that “Shut up, Bird” is definitely the one she gets the most. While in the midst of filming It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 17, which will be hitting the 2025 TV schedule at an undisclosed time, Olson appeared on Conan O’Brien’s podcast and talked about how much she enjoys having such vocal fans.

I can only assume that being at an Eagles game in person is a wild time for her with so many other people yelling “Birds!” so loudly. It’s like she’d get whiplash looking from one direction to the next.

A Real-Life Crossover For Abbott Elementary And It's Always Sunny Stars

Ahead of Super Bowl Sunday, both Olson and Rob McElhenney were walking the streets of New Orleans when they ran into another pair of TV stars who they'd shared the screen with just a month prior: Quinta Brunson and Tyler James Williams!

It was pretty much Volume 2 of the Always Sunny and Abbott Elementary crossover, which follows the ABC comedy's winter premiere welcoming The Gang to the grade school as mandated volunteers. The Philly crossover event, which was sparked by Sunny's cast congratulating Brunson for her first Emmy win, will continue even beyond the real-world meet-up, as Abbott's stars will make the jump to cable for an upcoming Sunny ep.

I can't wait to see if It's Always Sunny Season 17 will incorporate Super Bowl LIX footage into one or more of the episodes, calling back to Season 13's classic pair of installments, "The Gang Wins the Big Game" and "Charlie's Home Alone."