Kaitlin Olson Sent A Sweet Message After Abbott’s Renewal, Then Got One From It’s Always Sunny's Rob McElhenney After High Potential’s Season 2 Announcement

Few news updates will spark more joy for yours truly than ABC officially confirming that High Potential will remain free and clear from the list of canceled and ending shows in 2025, and that it will continue to remain a point of primetime pleasure for the bulk of the upcoming TV schedule. That’s right, Kaitlin Olson’s crime-solving brainiac Morgan will be back to unpack more complicated murders in Season 2, and the procedural dramedy isn’t alone.

ABC also shared some good news about its current comedy staple Abbott Elementary, which scored a Season 5 renewal complete with an adorable video of school kids excitedly hollering out the announcement. Considering Olson and her fellow It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia cohorts recently graced the grade school’s halls for the classiest crossover of the year so far, it only makes sense that The Mick vet would spread some synergetic cheer.

Kaitlin Olson Shares Love For Abbott Elementary

Ahead of the news going public about High Potential's second-season pickup, Kaitlin Olson took to Instagram Stories and shared a report about Abbott Elementary being locked in for a fifth season, tagging star and creator Quinta Brunson in the process.

Congrats, new friends!! 🎉

New friends indeed! Fans definitely haven't seen the last of Olson mixing it up with Abbott's cast, who will be popping up for the flip side of the crossover in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 17, which is currently filming. I can only imagine how horrified Janine and Barbara will be if they step foot inside Paddy's Pub. Speaking of...

Kaitlin Olson Gets Her Own Loving Message From Rob McElhenney

Though he may not be a co-star or producer or caterer or anything on High Potential, Rob McElhenney is the co-creator of It's Always Sunny, and he also happens to be Kaitlin Olson's right-hand hubby. So it only makes sense that he was quick to share a congratulatory message for her majesty on his own Instagram, as seen below:

that's my queen 👑

Amusingly enough, Olson was quick to respond to McElhenney's kind words with a total wife/mom message:

I love you, take good care of the kids, see you in 8 months ♥️

Huzzah! There's no timetable laid out just yet for when Season 2 will begin filming, but one can only hope it's sooner rather than later, and that we'll get even more episodes the second time around.

As far as her own self-fulfillment goes, Kaitlin Olson did share a personal post about High Potential's renewal, and was torn between excitement and dismay over the good news hitting while the L.A. wildfire disaster is still a danger. As she put it:

Life is wild. Natural disasters don’t realize they shouldn’t happen at the same time as my show getting picked up for another season. Plan better, fires. Don’t make me look like an asshole. Thank you all for watching. Thank you @abc for the immeasurable support. I’m filled with gratitude. (For this, for the @losangelesfiredepartment and for neighbors coming together like I’ve never seen. I ♥️you, LA)

Hopefully everything will veer closer to normalcy in time, whatever normalcy even is these days, and High Potential Season 2 can move forward without any hiccups or setbacks. And if they brought back JD Pardo's Tom after his mid-season exit Season 2 to get with Morgan for the long haul? And if Kaitlin Olson also pops up in the final episodes of The Conners when it drops in March? Icing on the cake.

High Potential airs Tuesday nights on ABC at 9:00 p.m. ET.