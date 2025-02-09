It's Always Sunny's Rob McElhenney Shares Mac-Approved Response To Precautions Meant To Stop Rowdy Eagles Fans At Super Bowl

There's plenty of excitement for everyone live streaming the Super Bowl from home, but nothing quite compares to attending the game in New Orleans. The Big Easy is jam-packed with football fans cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. The party city's officials have taken measures to prevent one particularly destructive tradition Eagles fans have popularized over the years, and It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia's Rob McElhenney couldn't help but react.

The actor, likely still riding high off the praise for IASIP's crossover with Abbott Elementary, is in New Orleans and ready for all the Super Bowl LIX fun and excitement. After catching wind that NOLA officials have been pre-greasing light poles on streets around the Superdome and in the French Quarter to curb Philly sports fans' tradition of climbing the poles when their sports teams win big. In a perfect Mac-approved comment, the celebrity hinted he may try to do it anyway:

Not nearly enough grease to stop me https://t.co/qYUkIIHa4tFebruary 9, 2025

If we were still in the "Fat Mac" days where he was eating gross stuff to gain weight, I maybe wouldn't believe it. That said, Rob McElhenney is probably one of the fittest celebrities on television, and I believe that he could overcome any amount of grease to shimmy up a pole and scream "Go Birds" at the top of his lungs.

If he does have plans on doing that later, maybe he should delete this post to dispose of any incriminating evidence, as if his grease-covered hands and clothing wouldn't also work.

For those curious, the whole "Grease the Poles" thing was initially enforced in Philadelphia to deter fans from destroying city property after their teams were victorious during playoff runs. Fans embraced the idea in 2018 when the underdog Eagles defeated the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl, and it's become a rallying cry for the community when they have a team on a run (via Courthousenews.com).

For those unaware, Rob McElhenney and his wife, Kaitlin Olson, are huge Philadelphia Eagles fans. So big, in fact, that they once unknowingly got in a bidding war with each other over an Eagles jacket worn by Princess Diana. It remains to be seen whether or not the couple will climb any greased poles following the game, but we do know they're thrilled to be in town and even sharing fun moments with Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson and Tyler James Williams:

Super Bowl LIX is primed to be a historic night, as the Kansas City Chiefs could be the first team in NFL history to win a Super Bowl three consecutive seasons in a row. The Philadelphia Eagles, who lost to the Chiefs two years ago, will get a shot at redemption, and hopefully, this game won't be over before Kendrick Lamar's Halftime Show begins. I'm hoping to be as shocked by the outcome as I was seeing that Super Bowl ad where Seal plays an actual seal. If not, at least we'll likely get more commercials as entertaining as that.

The poles are greased, and we'll see how they fare following the conclusion of Super Bowl LIX on Fox. CinemaBlend will keep an eye on all the big moments from the game and hopefully have some takes on some of the wilder moments worth talking about.