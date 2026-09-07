I Just Learned Ken Jennings Lied A Lot During His Jeopardy Winning Streak

We all know that Ken Jennings is one of the biggest winners in Jeopardy!’s history, boasting a probably unbeatable (though he would disagree) 74-game win streak and having accumulated over $4 million in winnings. However, there’s possibly another, less-respectable title that could apply to the host — Jeopardy!’s biggest liar! It turns out Jennings did quite a bit of fibbing during his historic run in 2004 when Alex Trebek spoke to him during the contestant interviews.

The contestant interviews, which traditionally fall in the middle of a Jeopardy! game’s first round, have been a heavily debated topic over the past couple of years — especially after one losing contestant said she was “thrilled” to not have to come up with another anecdote. Ken Jennings can likely relate to that, as he admitted to People:

I didn’t feel like I had a great story in game number three, much less game number 73. So a lot of my stories are — and I’ve confessed this before — not 100% true. It’s just, you know, something that you and [former Jeopardy! host] Alex Trebek can chat about for 25 seconds. Like, mission accomplished.

Ken Jennings has admitted before that he finds the contestant interviews “a little cringey,” but that’s not to say there haven’t been some great ones. Back in 2024, Hilary Glazer talked about finding the “most beautiful composition of still life fruit” inside the toilet of a public restroom. That’s a pretty big difference from what is considered to be one of the worst Jeopardy! stories ever told.

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As for Ken Jennings’ fabricated stories, they apparently ranged from the mundane to more outlandish and obviously untrue. He said:

So I told them that I liked airline food. That’s not really true. He asked me if I had any dark secrets, and I told him, ‘I killed a man down south once.’ Also, not true … We don’t fact-check. We’re not The New Yorker on Jeopardy!

I can understand letting some things slide, but if any future contestant confesses to killing a man during their Jeopardy! anecdote, I would hope that maybe a little bit of fact-checking into that person’s past might be done.

I can’t imagine having to come up with 75 stories to tell about myself like Ken Jennings did — to a national freaking audience, no less — so I’m sure at some point I’d run out of juice and just start making stuff up too. The player-turned-host does have some advice on crafting a good story, though, for anyone who may find themselves on the Alex Trebek Stage:

A good Jeopardy anecdote is a little bit like a Mad Lib. Something like, you know … Even though you’re in your 30s, you own two tricycles, and they’re both orange. On paper, that’s kind of a boring story. Somebody has two orange tricycles. But when you think about it on Jeopardy!, that’s kind of the perfect thing.

We’re about to embark upon a new season of Jeopardy!, when one of the best game shows of all time returns to the 2026 TV schedule on Monday, September 14. Check your local listings for time and channel to see Jeopardy!’s most prolific liar leading a new batch of contestants through their own anecdotes.