Ken Jennings Just Revealed A New Twist Ending To His Viral ‘What Is A Hoe?’ Response On Jeopardy
I'd never heard this part of the story!
Ken Jennings is not only one of Jeopardy!’s biggest winners and the current host of one of the best game shows of all time. He’s also responsible for what is possibly the most viral Jeopardy! moment ever. We’ve all seen Jennings’ response from that fateful 2004 episode, and the Jeopardy! writers make sure to remind us of it from time to time. But, when the host was asked about it recently during an audience Q&A, he revealed a twist to the ending of that story.
It’s a tradition on Jeopardy! for the host to take questions from the studio audience during breaks from the game — Colin Jost has had some great reactions to questions about his wife, Scarlett Johansson on Pop Culture Jeopardy! — and someone asked Ken Jennings recently about his viral “hoe” moment. First, he recalled the clue that got him in trouble, saying in a video on the show’s X (Twitter) page:
In the clip, Alex Trebek tries to move forward, but the audience begins to laugh, forcing the host to stop the game temporarily to quip, “Whoa! They teach you that in school in Utah, huh?” Trebek then called on Al Lindke, who gave the correct response of, “What is a rake?”
BUT WAIT, THERE’S MORE!
Ken Jennings continued talking about the moment that lives in infamy, including what ole Al Lindke told him afterward:
It sounds like Al Lindke has Ken Jennings’ buzzer speed to thank for not being the one to go viral (or the 2004 equivalent) that day on Jeopardy! You can see Jennings tell the story himself below:
In Ken Jennings’ defense — and Al Lindke’s, too, if it’s true that he was thinking “hoe” before Jennings’ response made him change his answer to “rake” — I’ve always wondered why “hoe” was not an acceptable (albeit derogatory) response. It turns out Jennings did too, and he even asked the head writers about it.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Honestly, I find it hilarious anytime this unforgettable Jeopardy! moment finds its way back into the conversation. Now, I’ll probably always think about this added context, knowing that it apparently wasn’t only Ken Jennings who thought that garden instrument was a ho — he just buzzed in first.
You can see Ken Jennings hosting Jeopardy! Masters Season 4, which is airing at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday to Friday through September 8 on ABC and streaming the next day with a Hulu subscription. Regular syndicated games resume on the 2026 TV schedule on Monday, September 14; check your local listings for time and channel.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.