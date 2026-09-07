Nicolas Cage Shares A Take On Spider-Noir’s Cancellation That I Really Respect

Earlier this year, Nicolas Cage swung onto the small screen by way of his Spider-Noir, a superhero series that put him into the role of the titular superhero and private investigator. It was unfortunately reported just days ago, however, that the series had officially been canceled by Prime Video after only a single season. Fans have since been speaking out about the decision and expressing their disappointment in the process. Now, Cage himself has weighed in, and I find his take on the situation to be quite admirable.

Cage specifically plays the dry-witted Ben Reilly and, with his performance, the leading man chews up a considerable amount of scenery. Before the series’ premiere amid the 2026 TV schedule, Cage spoke enthusiastically about what it was like making the show. Upon the show’s demise, it doesn’t seem like the Oscar winner’s enthusiasm has been extinguished all that much. He recently shared a statement on the cancellation with Deadline and had a positive take:

For me, one season is perfect, having said what I wanted to say with this dangerous, innovative, pop-art Spider-Man. Onwards, upwards, inwards.

I can imagine that for actors, it can’t be easy to say goodbye to a TV show, especially after only a single season. Nevertheless, I love that the Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is choosing to be grateful that he was able to slide into this role for a single, “perfect” season and slide out. It’s also comforting to hear that, at the very least, Cage feels as though he’s been able to say everything he wants to say about Reilly.

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Created by Oren Uziel and presented in both color and black-and-white, Spider-Noir sees Ben investigating a dangerous case involving a group of metahumans, an enigmatic lounge singer and a local mob boss. Reilly is eventually forced to take up his role as the masked vigilante The Spider once more in order to bring order to the chaos unfolding in 1930s New York. Upon its debut this past May, the series received critical acclaim, with Cage’s performance being singled out. The show was later nominated for 11 Primetime Creative Emmy Awards and won five of them, and that makes this cancellation news sting a bit more.

On the bright side, though, this won’t be the final time Spidey fans get to hear Nic Cage voice a variation of this hard-boiled character. He’s expected to reprise his role as the Peter Parker version of Noir in the upcoming Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. Of course, Cage has been well… cagey on what that reprisal will entail, though I remain excited.

Cage’s return in that capacity may not fill the void now that his superhero show has officially come to an end, though it may still provide comfort to some. Admittedly, I also wish the series was moving forward with an additional season filled with over-the-top villains, pulpy intrigue and dry humor. Still, I’m grateful for the eight episodes that exist and that Cage is seemingly at peace with how everything has panned out.

Spider-Noir’s one and only season is still available to stream with a Prime Video subscription, so rewatch it or check it out for the first time.